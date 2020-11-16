Let’s celebrate Diwali, light up the world of others – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe has sent a message of best wishes to Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist brothers and sisters celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights.

Diwali is a festival of lights mainly celebrated by Hindus.

The festival usually lasts five days and is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November.

“Diwali greetings! We send our best wishes for a Happy Diwali,” Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, wrote from his Garden Compound office in Lusaka. “Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!”

He stated that Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

“The festival is widely associated with Lakshmi, goddess of prosperity, with many other regional traditions connecting the holiday to Sita and Rama, Vishnu, Krishna, Yama, Yami, Durga,Kali, Hanuman, Ganesha, Kubera, Dhanvantari, or Vishvakarman,” noted Dr M’membe.

“Furthermore, it is, in some regions, a celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.”