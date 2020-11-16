Only change of govt will deliver salvation for Zambia – UPND

ONLY a change of government will deliver a semblance of salvation for our country, says UPND media team member Anthony Bwalya.

He said at the stage where the PF had brought Zambia, anything less than a change of government would see citizens perish.

Commenting on Zambia’s debt situation, Bwalya said the PF regime had officially put the country under auction as the debt crisis deepens.

“Fellow Zambians, if you had no reason to vote the Patriotic Front (PF) out of power in 2021, here it is – the deliberate, premeditated, evil destruction of our economy and consequently our country and our lives,” he said. “For the past nine years of being in power, the PF regime has been borrowing on average $2 billion per year! This is close to $18 billion in nine years. And for the economy the size of Zambia, it is not possible for the economy to fail after injecting $18 billion into it – it is just not possible.”

Bwalya reiterated that 82 per cent of all of Zambia’s debt had been stolen by the PF.

“We know from basic employment statistics that $500 million is able to create at least 153,000 jobs for the youths. How does the PF explain the failure to create adequate jobs, with close to 50,000 trained teachers on the streets and yet they still continue to make noise about how they have spent $20 billion?” he wondered.

Bwalya said there would be a price to pay by all Zambians arising from the economic crimes committed by the regime against the people.

“Let me put this into context for everyone to understand. Zambia needs around $600 million every month to spend on a combination of the following; fuel, food, medical supplies, fertiliser and debt servicing as well as other much smaller import requirements,” he said.

Bwalya lamented that government revenue had shrunk to less than $120 million per month.

“I do not need to explain to you the problems we are in. If the PF cannot afford to pay $42 million in debt repayments, where will the $600 million come from to keep the country running? So, soon enough, the languages which even the dumbest cadre will be able to understand will be upon us as follows; Fuel shortages as the government runs out of money to import fuel. Shortages of medicines and equipment, something we are already experiencing, empty shelves on shop floors, a spike in commodity prices such as mealie meal and other essential commodities, shops closing down as demand falls, kwacha will touch K100 per $1 very quickly as the currency crashes and government will start failing to pay salaries of civil servants,” Bwalya said. “And while this will be going on, our lenders will be on our doors demanding something in return for their money, and pressure will be upon the regime to relinquish key national assets – Zesco, Zamtel, airports, power stations, mines – basically anything of value that lenders can have in exchange for their money.”

He warned the country not to expect any free ‘cookies’ off China either.

Bwalya said if and when China decides to help, which he said he knows that they will not, they too would want something in return.

He said for now Zambia was blacklisted from all global capital markets.

Bwalya said for the next five to 10 years, the country would never be able to raise money using sovereign guarantees because this was worth nothing right now.

“And as I end my lamentations, let me be very clear; there will be no reprieve for the criminals in the PF regime for the economic crimes they have committed against our country,” said Bwalya.