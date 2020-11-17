I don’t have capacity to pay all creditors – Ng’andu

FINANCE minister Bwalya Ng’andu has evasively confirmed that Zambia has defaulted on its Eurobond interest payment of US $42.5 million.

During the Vice-President’s Question Time session in Parliament on Friday, Vice-President Inonge Wina claimed, with confidence, that Zambia would not default on its external debt.

On Friday, creditors refused to accept the Zambian government’s proposal for a possible six-month suspension of interest payments on debts.

Dr Ng’andu featured on ZNBC TV’s Sunday Interview programme, hosted by Grevazio Zulu.

Zulu asked for a clear response on whether or not Zambia has defaulted.

In response, Dr Ng’andu said: “we shall not pay [the bondholders] because of the principle of paribus – treating everybody equally.”

“I have already defaulted with some other creditors. I told you I have been building arrears with some other creditors and they are upset that I’m building arrears with them while I continue to service the Eurobond. That’s what the problem is! You can’t continue with a situation where you pick one set of creditors and treat them differently from the others in this kind of situation,” Dr Ng’andu said. “I have to treat all creditors the same. Let me make it dramatic, then you can see the kind of dilemma I’m in. If I pay, the other creditors are going to put dynamite under my legs and blow off my legs. I’m gone and I can’t walk anymore! If I don’t pay the bondholders, my legs will remain intact but I’ll probably have a shot in the arm. Let’s not understate the impact of refusal and lack of cooperation from the other creditors.”

He said the government had been paying bondholders.

“The coupon payments we pay bi-annually and we’ve been paying up until October [2020]. We had started accumulating some arrears with other commercial creditors,” he explained. “Now their (commercial creditors) position at that point was ‘fine, you have written to us asking us to give you a [debt] service standstill. But at the same time you continue to pay bondholders. So, are we kind of inferior human beings to the bondholders?’ So, that already started complicating our situation.”

Dr Ng’andu indicated that the government is mindful of the fact that without getting a debt service standstill agreement with the bondholders, “the decision to make that payment will be a very difficult decision.”

“It will make our engagement with other creditors almost impossible. The game is not about paying these guys and not paying the other guys [but] the game is about agreeing with everybody else,” he noted. “The moment you pick one and pay one, it creates a problem with another.”

Dr Ng’andu said the bondholders initially were supposed to vote on Zambia’s request for a standstill on October 30 this year.

He, however, indicated that they were not able to make a quorum on that date.

“So, they deferred that decision to 13th November. That adjournment of the meeting we saw it as an opportunity for the committee of bondholders and ourselves to now go into more details, in terms of the information they wanted,” Dr Ng’andu said. “But the information they wanted required very elaborate information relating to the loans that we have with other creditors. The view and position of the other creditors was ‘okay, you can do it. But you must first have a confidentiality agreement with the bondholder,’ and you can understand that.”

He said the government prepared a confidentiality agreement which: “we had hoped they will read, examine before they actually go to vote.”

The minister noted that there was enough time for the bondholders to do that, before they voted.

“The idea was that once they have agreed to that document, then we’ll give them all the information that we are holding onto,” he said. “But as it out, they didn’t sign and the vote took place.”

Asked if the government would pay, Dr Ng’andu said he had written to all the creditors and that the consequence of such was that: “we have started engaging with all the creditors.”

He named China Development Bank as the institution that has already agreed to a debt service standstill.

“We are still engaging a few more others,” Dr Ng’andu said, adding that the issue of paying bondholders alone was a fundamental problem with the other creditors.

“Remember this; the bondholders make up only one third of my debt stock – it’s $3 billion that I’m owing…I have the other balance… The other balance is commercial creditors, some multilateral lenders like the World Bank. Now, the moment I pay the $42 million to the bondholders, my entire conversation with all the other creditors collapses.”

Dr Ng’andu fears that other creditors would not be interested in discussing, once the bondholders are paid.

“They will just take a view that ‘in the same way you are treating those guys, treat us.’ [But] I don’t have the capacity to pay all of them, because of the challenges that we spoke about,” he said.

“So, if I find myself in a position where they (bondholders) say ‘we are not going to talk to you until you pay us,’ how are you going to make progress?’ Which is why we thought that a debt standstill which involves everybody is the best way of proceeding!”

Zulu then pressed for a clearer response from Dr Ng’andu.

“Clearly, what you are saying is that we are unable to pay and whether we are negotiating or not, the answer may probably be the same?” asked Zulu.

In response, Dr Ng’andu said: “that’s exactly what I have been saying.”

“The point we’ve reached is that everybody must be paid. But let me mention this to you, that the instances that define default are several. One of them, obviously, is that when payment is due, you don’t pay. That constitutes a default,” he said.

“But within the agreement with bondholders, if you accumulate arrears with other creditors, there is what they call a cross default clause; [it] kicks in. In other words, by the mere fact that I’m not servicing debt with the other creditors, I have essentially defaulted and if they want, they could declare that as a default.”

Dr Ng’andu continued: “now, my understanding is that the only reason they didn’t do that is that they were fairly content with the fact that we are paying them.”

“‘So, as long as you are paying us we will ignore the fact that you are ramping up arrears with the other creditors.’ That’s the whole picture which you need to understand,” he noted.

Asked to say what the fact of Zambia defaulting means, the minister said: “I want you to understand that the default has happened in this particular instance.”

“I have defaulted with the other creditors already, and which is why we were seeking to have a debt service standstill,” he said.

On why there is loud noise on the default of Eurobond, when the government already defaulted on other creditors, Dr Ng’andu talked about the market where the Eurobond was borrowed from.

“It’s the market; as you know you are borrowing through the international capital market and that debt enjoys more prominence than, for example, a debt with an individual bank in country X,” he noted.

The default means Zambia loses donor confidence, ratings get poorer and its borrowing in future becomes expensive because of being a high risky debtor.

However, Dr Ng’andu was insistent that for other creditors to take Zambia seriously, “we have to apply the principle of paribus.”

“We could have paid $42 million [to bondholders] and then the matter would rest. But as soon as we do that, then all my conversations with other creditors stop – meaning that I will continue to ramp up more arrears with them, which create an even bigger problem going forward,” explained Dr Ng’andu. “Then January [2021] will come and the bondholders will then again be waiting for me to pay them.”