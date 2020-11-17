Please, please, please go and register to vote!

Whatever the difficulties, challenges, frustrations please go and register as a voter.
Let’s not allow the inefficiencies of the Election Commission of Zambia stop us from registering to vote in next year’s elections.
As Dr Fred M’membe correctly observes, “It’s no exaggeration to say the 2021 elections could be the most important elections of our lifetime.”
Today our country is faced with many very daunting challenges which require very good leadership. If you don’t register to vote you will not participate in constructing that required good leadership.
To bring about the changes you want in this country you need to be a voter. And to be a voter in next year’s elections you need to register now.
Government offices will not be vacant because you decided to stay away from voting. There will still be people who will occupy those offices but it will be people you did not vote for. It will be people you may not desire to have as leaders so please, please, please, please, register as voters.
There may be long queues due to the inefficiencies of the Electoral Commission of Zambia but please let’s endure them and register to vote. So much of what is important to us is at stake.
You’ve heard it time and time again, but it is your duty as a citizen to register as a voter, exercise your right to vote in next year’s elections.
There are real consequences that come with not voting. If you don’t vote, you will not be able to exercise your right to have any say in governmental policy.
The fact of the matter is that the outcome of elections will affect you – whether you’re interested in politics or not.
Do not to fall into the trap that thousands of Zambians have fallen into and believe they do not matter. You absolutely do. If you don’t register as voter, you won’t vote in next year’s elections. And if you won’t vote, you will effectively be casting a vote for the opponent you least agree with.
