Education can help politicians engage better in discourse – Mulenga

AN EDUCATED politician will engage in developmental conversations from an informed point of view as opposed to diminishing each other’s moral worth, says Kalulushi mayor Rashida Mulenga.

In an exclusive interview after she graduated with a master’s degree in public administration from Mulungushi University last Friday, Mulenga said female politicians should not limit themselves in the area of education because only then will they be able to hold influential positions and be of better service to the nation.

“It feels great and empowering to graduate with a master’s,” she said. “Education is the backbone of every nation, so it’s important that those in leadership acquire the much needed knowledge for them to run the national affairs effectively. Female politicians should not limit themselves education wise, but rather aim for the highest level of education by upgrading their papers. Education will help them to hold influential positions and be of better service to the nation at large.”

Asked how helpful education would be for politicians as they engage in public discourse, Mulenga said: “Education will help politicians to engage in developmental conversations from an informed point of view. It will also open their minds to fully understand the importance of civil discourse and allow them to support the societal good and work at delivering development as opposed to diminishing each other’s moral worth.”

Mulenga said she had not ended there but would return to school for her PhD programme next year.

She thanked her husband and family for the support rendered to her during school time.