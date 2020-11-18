Lusaka resident sues Hungry Lion for serving her chicken and chips that had maggots in it

A LUSAKA resident has sued Hungry Lion Limited, demanding K1 million as compensation for negligence for failing to provide clean, safe and healthy food, by serving her chicken and chips, which had maggots.

Bertha Bwale wants the Lusaka High Court to compel Hungry Lion Limited to award her general damages, damages for mental anguish, stress, inconvenience, compensation of K1,000,000, costs and any other relief that the court might deem fit.

Bwale in her statement of claim said that on September 5, 2019, whilst in the company of two other friends went to the defendant’s hungry Lion outlet at Manda Hill to have a meal and she ordered chicken and chips.

She stated that she was served with the food as ordered and started consuming it and in the process of the same, she noticed maggots in the food.

“The plaintiff then vomited while crying with grief as she was nauseated continuously,” she claimed.

She said that she brought the issue to the attention of one of Hungry Lion’s staff, who brushed the issue aside.

Bwale claimed that upon being ignored by the said employee, she reported the matter to the Lusaka City Council (LCC) and later to the Ministry of Health Food and Drugs control laboratory who conducted laboratory tests on the food.

The complainant said that the existence of maggots in the food was confirmed by the results, after a foreign matter identification and bacteriological analysis was duly performed.

Bwale alleged that as a result of eating the food, she experienced a running stomach for four days, was nauseated for two weeks and generally fell ill for two months.

She further claimed that as a result of her experience, she has failed to eat her favourite food “chicken and chips” from any other place.

Bwale said that the particulars of negligence by Hungry Lion were that it failed to provide clean, safe and healthy food, failed to check the state of the food before serving it to her and for failing to provide first aid to her upon discovering maggots in the food and reporting to its (Hungry Lion) staff.

She claimed that she has suffered damage, loss and inconvenience in her normal way of life as a result of the said negligence of Hungry Lion Limited.