Govt closes Fairmount Hotel due to COVID-19

GOVERNMENT has closed Livingstone’s New Fairmount Hotel after 28 members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

And Livingstone district commissioner Pascalina Musokotwane says it will be better to arrest people who don’t wear face masks in public places.

Addressing journalists at her office, Musokotwane said health officials would now move in to test all places where workers interacted with the public such as banks.

“We have closed Fairmount Hotel, not because they have done something wrong, but because 28 of their workers tested positive to COVID-19. We just want to make sure that this does not spread to those workers that don’t have it,” Musokotwane said.

She said the district had embarked on massive sensitisation programmes against COVID-19 using ZANIS.

Musokotwane indicated that even journalists would be tested because they interacted with people on a daily basis.

“We will look at all institutions that deal with people such as banks, Shoprite and all people that interact with others; even you journalists we will ensure that you are tested,” said Musokotwane.

“If you are not masked I think it is time we should be arresting.”

She appealed to political parties not to politicise the fight against COVID-19.