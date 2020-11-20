Everyone should have a toilet by 2030 – iSanitize

ISANITIZE has urged all schools to do away with pit latrines and have flushable toilets.

In a message to mark the World Toilet Day under the theme: Sustainable sanitation and climate change, iSanitize executive director Jacqueline Chishimba-Kalabo said everyone should have a toilet by 2030 for sustainable, sanitation and climate change.

World Toilet Day is celebrated to raise awareness about sanitation and take action towards the global sanitation crisis which can help to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG6), Sanitation for All by 2030.

According to a statement, safe and clean toilets play a crucial role in creating a healthy strong society, as well as improving wellbeing and protecting people’s safety and dignity, particularly for women and girls.

Chishimba-Kalabo said sustainable sanitation must be open for all to resist climate change, keeping populations safe and operational.

She said sustainable sanitation systems also reuse waste to safeguard farming land and reduce and capture greener energy emissions.

Chishimba-Kalabo said the UN and its partners were getting the message out that hygiene and sanitation saves lives, increases productivity, creates jobs and grows economies.

She said iSanitize too, had joined the global campaign in working towards the attainment of toilets and sanitation for all, as well as raise awareness on the need for action to end the sanitation crisis.

“Through our iWater programme, iSanitize has joined the fight that encourages all schools to do away with pit latrines and have flushable toilets. Everyone should have a toilet by 2030 for sustainable, sanitation and climate change Chishimba-Kalabo said.

She said to celebrate World Toilet Day, people can join the movement and be a part of the people who want to promote the importance of toilets, clean water and good hygiene for the protection against ongoing and future disease outbreaks.

“Take a picture by a clean flushable toilet or by simply squatting and post it on the iSanitize Facebook page or @ us on twitter and include the hashtag #worldtoiletday2020 #iSanitize and raise awareness on the importance of action in sanitation,” urged Chishimba-Kalabo.