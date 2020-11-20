Lungu won’t win if people stay home on voting day, Kapoche aspirant

KAPOCHE Constituency PF aspiring candidate Enock Kaimba has urged electorates never ignore voting day.

Speaking to people in Nyakundu compound of Sinda town on Sunday after adopting two children, Kaimba urged people to vote than staying at home on that day.

Kaimba said even President Edgar Lungu would not win if people decide to stay home on voting day.

“Palibe MP azawina ngati imwe mwaganiza kuti musakavote. Even amdala aba (pointing at President Lungu’s portrait on a chitenge) a Edgar Lungu, ngati mwaganiza kukakhala gone ija siku sazawina chifukwa ulamuliro ulimu mphambvu yanu (No MP will win if you decide to stay asleep at home. Even this big man Edgar Lungu won’t win if you decide to remain asleep at home that day because power is in your hands). So please let’s go and register and take part in next year’s elections,” he advised.

He challenged people to use their power wisely to remove bad leadership in next year elections.

“Use your power wisely so that you use that time to remove the problems you are been facing and the time to remove your problems it’s 12th August 2020,” he said.

He said if Kapoche residents entrust him with power, he would fight for women, youth empowerment, skills development and related issued that bother people of Kapoche.

Kaimba was in the area to adopt a six months old baby Precious Daka, whose 32-year-old mother Teresa Daka died during childbirth.

Precious’s grandmother Stella Bwalya said her daughter died due to excessive bleeding and left her with six children.

She said the major problem she is facing with Precious is lack of food.

She said currently she was feeding her on Maheu when she has some money and porridge she had no money.

Bwalya urged other well-wishers to help her take care of her grandchildren’s growth.

Kaimba said he would care for baby Precious until she completes school.

“I stand to announce this publicly that I have adopted my girl Precious Daka and if the family will permit me, once she reaches a good age, I plan to come and get her, educate her, if God allows, until college. Pray for me for God to open up some resources so that this baby we see today, tomorrow we see her educated and dependable citizen,” Kaimba said.

He also pledged to take care of hospital bills for Abram Banda, a boy with head growth problem.

“Help me achieve my dream, push me and I will push you too at the right time,” said Kaimba.

Meanwhile, Crensesiana Manda blessed Kaimba and urged him to maintain his heart for the people for many vulnerable people to benefit from him.

“I am touched with your gesture. You have shown us a humanitarian heart to adopt this baby. My request is for God to bless you, protect you, add more years to your days so that many should benefit from you. Even when you win, don’t stop your good heart. Go and continue to present yourselves to the people and listen to their problems,” she said

She expressed sadness that most politicians want to win people’s hearts, showing good attitudes but once voted for, they go for good.

“It’s sad to find that a politician wins but for them to come back to people who voted for them, they don’t. When politician are at peace in towns, they forget the problems we go through and they don’t mind our problems. If you want to work for us, God will bless you but if you want to cheat us by going for good once we vote for you, God will punish you,” added Manda.

Kaimba then promised never to let the people down if given an opportunity to represent them.

And in a vote of thanks, Nyakundu chairlady Agness Banda said politicians “come to kneel, roll in dust asking for votes but once accorded the opportunity they start spitting at the electorates.”

She called on Kaimba not to take people for granted because the same people who will vote for him are the same people who will vote him out in 2026.

She asked him to show good leadership that would give people hope and determination to support him.

Kaimba is one of the aspirants who want to contest the parliamentary seat against the current holder Dr Charles Banda.