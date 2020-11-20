Slow voter registration a PF rigging matrix

THE UPND has charged that the slow voter registration is a PF rigging matrix.

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says the PF’s blaming of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is a mind game.

Some officials in the PF, including its president Edgar Lungu, and pro-ruling party non-governmental organisations and individuals have been accusing the ECZ of this and that offence.

In Eastern Province, President Lungu said the ECZ was frustrating prospective voters by making them to line up for two days to register as voters.

Some PF officials and their like-minded have gone further to accuse the ECZ of executing quicker voter registration in Southern Province.

Reacting to that, Katuka, in a statement, said PF officials were shedding crocodile tears over the slow voter registration process.

“Slow voter registration is PF rigging matrix; blaming ECZ [is] a mind game,” Katuka said. “We have noted with concern the propaganda by President Edgar Lungu and his deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri in which they are blaming the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the slow voter registration process.”

He said President Lungu was demonstrating hypocrisy by claiming that voters had to take two days to get their voters cards.

Katuka asked President Lungu why the registration process was slow.

“Is it not Edgar Lungu’s government which does not fund the ECZ continuously? Why is there a shortage of manpower, machines and materials?” he asked. “We find Mr Lungu’s statement irresponsible and a mere act of hypocrisy. We are aware that the PF government has deliberately deprived the ECZ of funding so as to create a crisis as the situation is today. It is the same Lungu who has approved the short registration period.”

Katuka pleaded with the President to stop pretending to be concerned about the slow pace of the voter registration process.

“Mr Lungu and his government are the ones behind the deliberate confusion at ECZ so as to systematically rig elections by disenfranchising some people,” he said. “As for Mumbi Phiri, we are aware that she is another hypocrite who always rides on regionalism and petty politics. Mrs Phiri knows well that her own boss Davies Mwila is on record of announcing that over 30,000 national registration cards were issued in some small named PF stronghold in Luapula while Southern Province was deprived of registration material.”

Katuka asked how many people would register as voters in Southern Province, when most of them were systematically denied national registration cards (NRCs).

He added that, equally, many people in Southern, North-Western and Western provinces failed to get NRCs because: “materials were in short supply.”

“In worst cases, Lungu’s government directed that only less than 25 cards should be issued per day in UPND strongholds. We therefore urge Mr Lungu and his Mumbi Phiri to be responsible and stop insulting the electorate who are spending many hours and days queuing for voter registration cards,” said Katuka. “Further, we urge Lungu and his PF to be sincere and stop playing dirty politics.”