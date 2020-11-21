CLZ project manager on Tusk Awards shortlist

CONSERVATION Lower Zambezi (CLZ) project manager Ian Stevenson has been shortlisted for the 2020 Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa.

This year, the prestigious Tusk Conservation Awards will take place virtually on Thursday December 3 at 18:00 GMT.

Launched with Prince William in 2013, the Awards celebrate the work of leading conservationists in Africa. In partnership with Ninety One, the 2020 event will be broadcast at www.tuskawards.com and on Tusk’s social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

According to a statement, Tusk was announcing a significant increase in the value of the awards thanks to the generous commitment of £1 million over five years from The Nick Maughan Foundation.

This funding would more than double the conservation grants given to the winners and finalists dedicated to safeguarding the continent’s wildlife and habitat.

It stated that this year had been exceptionally difficult for the extraordinary men and women living on the frontline of African conservation.

It stated that drastic cuts in salaries and resources due to the devastating economic impact of COVID-19 threaten to undo their years of conservation work across the continent.

Announcing the shortlist for the 2020 Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa, Tusk CEO Charlie Mayhew said, “We are immensely grateful to Ninety One for their continued partnership and thrilled to announce the invaluable additional support from The Nick Maughan Foundation. As the future of the natural world is brought into even sharper focus, it is fantastic that the recipients of our awards can continue their vital work thanks to this much needed boost to grant funding. I am very pleased today to reveal the three exceptional finalists for this year’s Tusk Award.”

The shortlist for the prestigious Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa in partnership with Land Rover are: Ian Stevenson (Zambia), Conservation Lower Zambezi (CLZ). Stevenson made CLZ the multi-faceted and holistic organisation it is today, paving the way in law enforcement, environmental education and community engagement.

Also on the shortlist are George Owoyesigire (Uganda), Uganda Wildlife Authority – deputy director community conservation, and John Kamanga (Kenya), South Rift Association of Land Owners (SORALO) executive director.

Hendrik du Toit, CEO of Ninety One, said: “The awards not only acknowledge the contribution made by exceptional individuals towards conservation in Africa, but also aim to raise global awareness of the significant and immediate challenges faced by the natural world. COVID-19 has only added to the urgency of conservation efforts. We congratulate this year’s finalists and are hugely proud to partner with the Tusk Trust creating a live virtual event that can be accessed in all corners of the world.”

The three winners will each receive a trophy specially crafted by Patrick Mavros.