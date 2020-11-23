Bishop Lungu asks ECZ to ensure fair play, justice for political parties

CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu says traditional leaders should not take centre stage in political campaigns to avoid misleading their subjects.

In his sermon during Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s 38th Anniversary on the throne at Ephendukeni palace on Saturday, Bishop Lungu who is also president of the Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops said traditional leaders should promote peace by not taking political sides.

“I want to be very clear, Nkosi and all the subordinate chiefs, if we want peace during elections, I appeal to the chiefs not to be seen to be in the forefront in the campaigns. These are politics and you are going to destroy your work and destabilise peace. A chief embraces all the people whether good or bad, whether from UPND, for Muliokela or from PF or from any party,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said chiefs are not chosen through elections because their leadership is in the blood.

“When politicians come to try and entice you to join campaigns, you should excuse yourself and tell them that ‘I don’t want my subjects to blame me tomorrow or after tomorrow’,” he said. “I am appealing to traditional leaders, let us not abuse our positions. It’s easy to bring confusion if we are not careful on matters to do with elections. Let the people make their own free choices.”

Bishop Lungu said people should choose a person or party of their choice without being coerced.

He also appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to create a level playing field.

Bishop Lungu said those who want to aspire for various positions should all be given an opportunity to campaign.

“Those who are entrusted with the responsibility of seeing to it that politicians reach people with their manifestoes should also be just and fair. They should not be biased thereby allowing others to campaign while others are not allowed,” he said. “There is need for fair play. There is need for justice. That’s what it means if we want peace. Peace comes as a result of justice. No justice, no peace. So peace and justice are related.”

Bishop Lungu said the ECZ and the police should pay attention to the issue of peace and justice.

“Again those of you who compete if you want peace, tell us the truth. In Nsenga we say “wenye uwelela” (a lie always boomerangs). Tell the truth about what you are going to do or what you didn’t do,” he said. “Again, those who have reached the right age should go and register so that you choose the person of your choice. Your vote is power because it employs someone or fires someone.”

Bishop Lungu said politicians should not dupe people during campaigns.

“We don’t want a situation where you vote for people but those elected are not seen. When you are voted in you become a boss but during campaigns you kneel down! Elected leaders who have a heart for the people listen and visit the people who elect them,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said what the church points out should not be taken lightly.

“When we Bishops say something our aim is to help the common person both physically and spiritually. So when we say something, don’t take that lightly. When we say something it means there is something, we don’t say things from without,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said the event was premised on celebrating the 38th anniversary of Mpezeni’s ascendancy to the throne, bless his palace and pray for peaceful elections next year.

And chief Madzimawe commended Bishop Lungu for accepting to bless the palace and lead the prayers.

He also commended the government for constructing the palace.

“Honourable minister you should inform the President that we are thankful to the government for building the palaces. We know that we are 288 chiefs in Zambia and government cannot build houses for all of us at once,” Madzimawe said.

He said while Zambians pray for peaceful elections they should first have inner peace in their homes.

Madzimawe said traditional leaders and every leader should promote peace.

He said Mpezeni was thankful to Luangeni member of parliament Charles Zulu for his hard work and closer relations with the people.

Meanwhile, infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale who represented President Edgar Lungu said the government was working well with Paramount Chief Mpezeni.

“The President is saying government recognises the role that Paramount Chief Mpezeni is playing in the promotion of peace and stability. There is no confusion in all the Ngoni chiefdoms because you promote peace and stability and this manifests in all the chiefdoms. The Paramount Chief unites people from various backgrounds across the country,” he said.

Mwale said the government recognised the role the Mpezeni plays in fighting child marriages and promoting agriculture.

He said the government was grateful to the chief for working well with all the previous governments.

And Zulu said Bishop Lungu was spot on in his message because politicians like lies.

He said if it was possible he would have asked Mpezeni so that he could also serve for 38 years as MP.

Zulu said the people of Luangeni were united.

He thanked the Catholic Church and other churches for working well with him in the constituency.

Zulu appealed to the church to continue praying for politicians so that they stop telling lies.

Earlier, Nc’wala committee chairman general Joshua Jere said Mpezeni had unified the people during his rule.

Jere said the current Mpezeni IV Njengembazo David Jere ascended to the throne in 1982.