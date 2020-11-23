Equality Now drags Tanzania to court over policy to permanently expel pregnant girls from school

EQUALITY Now alongside its partner in Tanzania has filed a joint action at African Court on Human and People’s Rights against the Tanzanian government, seeking to overturn the country’s discriminatory policy of permanently expelling pregnant girls from school and banning adolescent mothers from returning to school after giving birth.

According to a statement from Equality Now, an international women’s rights organisation, preventing pregnant girls and adolescent mothers from attending public school denies them access to education and keeps many trapped in a cycle of poverty, exposing them to additional human rights violations, including child and forced marriage, female genital mutilation, and sexual and labour exploitation.

It stated that Tanzania had one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the world.

It stated that according to UNFPA, one in four girls aged 15 to 19 in the country was either pregnant or has given birth, and the proportion had increased from 23 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 according to Tanzania’s own government data.

It stated that Tanzania’s policy of expelling pregnant girls from primary and secondary school dates back to 1961, but the practice had escalated during the past five years because of public endorsement by senior government officials.

It stated that there was no accurate data available on the number of girls who are affected by the discriminatory ban but sources estimate that thousands were affected every year.

Equality Now’s Africa office director Faiza Mohamed said: “We have advocated for more than three years for the government of Tanzania to lift the ban on pregnant girls and adolescent mothers accessing school but without success. The African Court is our last resort and we are hopeful that the voices of these girls – many of whom are victims of sexual violence or coercion – will finally be heard.”

It stated that the landmark case was submitted to the African Court in Arusha, Tanzania, on November 19, on the eve of World Children’s Day, observed annually by the United Nations and civil society on November 20 as an opportunity to promote children’s rights and reflect on what more must be achieved.

It stated that at the heart of the case lies the advancement of gender equality and the creation of a more just and equitable world for girls.

It stated that this cannot be achieved without ensuring access to education for all girls, wherever they are and whatever their circumstances.

“Today’s filing against the Government of Tanzania marks an important step towards the realisation of the right to education for all girls in Tanzania,” Mohamed said.

It stated that in March 2020, a similar regulation preventing pregnant girls from attending school was repealed in Sierra Leone.

This came after Equality Now and local partners won a legal case filed against the government of Sierra Leone at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, West Africa’s premier court, which ruled the state’s policy discriminated against girls and violated their right to equal education.