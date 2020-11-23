It’s not time to be timid passengers in governance of our country – Tembo

SEAN Tembo says PeP has noted with happiness that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has adopted some of their proposals to help quicken the voter registration process, and that the adjustments are so far bearing fruit.

In a statement, Patriots for Economic Progress leader said some of proposals include designating some registration centre’s to operate in shifts on a 24-hour basis as well as designating two queues at each registration centre, one for those who have done online pre-registration and another for those who have not, so that those who have undertaken online pre-registration are not unduly delayed.

He said the developments prove his party’s long-held assertion that citizens can contribute to making the country’s institutions better by offering sober and constructive advice as opposed to seeking to scream at and rubbish the institutions whenever they are deficient in one area or the other.

“This is actually a verdict against those individuals who are in the business of fault-finding without offering any solutions. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have always reiterated the fact that in terms of our Constitution, the Electoral Commission of Zambia is the only institution that has the mandate to manage the electoral process, including voter registration,” he said. “Therefore, given the importance of the electoral process in the governance of our nation, we all have a collective duty and responsibility to assist ECZ and make it a better institution that will discharge its mandate to the full satisfaction of the Zambian people.”

Tembo encouraged all citizens that are eligible to vote to ensure that they register accordingly.

He said given the crossroads that the nation is at today, this was not a time to be timid passengers in the governance of our country.

“Each and every Zambian must actively participate in the choosing of leaders that will take the country to the next level. And it all begins with each one of us registering to vote,” he said.

Tembo called upon the Department of National Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider extending their operating hours for NRC issuance at various bomas across the country so as to alleviate the long queues that are there for people who are trying to replace their National Registration Cards so that they can to register to vote.

He said such a move would ensure no Zambian is disenfranchised.

“Our long held position is that every citizen who wishes to register and vote should be able to do so without any administrative encumbrances from the government,” said Tembo.