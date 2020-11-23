We’ll not allow theft of COVID-19 funds – Rainbow

WE’LL not allow the theft of COVID-19 funds to just die out naturally because thieves need to account, says Rainbow Party national spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe.

Kabwe said corrupt permanent secretaries are the source of corruption and fund mismanagement in ministries.

He said it was uncalled for that millions of COVID-19 funds can be stolen within a short time.

“As Rainbow party, we are deeply saddened to hear the Auditors General’s report in which it has revealed millions of kwacha of Covid fund mismanagement in the Ministry of Health and this has happened under the watchful eye of the permanent secretary who is the controlling officer. We found this scandal unacceptable and as a party we demand immediate investigation and those responsible should be brought to book,” Kabwe said. “Therefore, as Rainbow Party we call upon the permanent secretary to immediately resign on moral ground. The PS has failed to protect public funds. Why should the country continue keeping a failed PS? We expected the controlling officer to be safeguarding public funds but the opposite is happening in the ministry. How can we have a financial controlling officer and continue losing millions of dollars each year? Why should it be business as usual? As Rainbow party, we found the performance of the PS questionable and retrogressive.”

He said it was time the Anti-Corruption Commission started working.

“As Rainbow Party, we are challenging the sleeping ACC to wake up and quickly move in and investigate the entire Ministry of Health which has become the country’s source of fund mismanagement. ACC should ensure that the Ministry of Health and other ministries are totally cleaned up to prevent future theft,” Kabwe said. “Why should the government continue to lose millions of dollars each year when each ministry has got permanent secretaries who are supposed to manage funds in these ministries? This is totally unacceptable and a proof enough that some of these permanent secretaries are involved in these fund mismanagement. If we had corrupt-free PSs, there is no way we should continue to lose money each year but most of them are corrupt.”

He said President Edgar Lungu should also be seen to be proactive.

“As Rainbow Party, we are appealing to President Lungu to immediately retire most of these permanent secretaries and subject them to investigation. As a party, we believe that if the President can take up this route, he will send a strong signal to fight corruption in the country,” said Kabwe.