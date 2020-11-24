FIFA SETS EYES ON QATAR 2022

FIFA president Giann Infantino says the 2022 football World Cup to be hosted by Qatar “will no doubt build a legacy long beyond 2022.”

The 2022 edition will be the first ever to be hosted in the Middle East and has seen massive infrastructure development in Qatar as the country sets to organise the best ever tournament.

New roads are being constructed while the Hamad International Airport is being expanded in anticipation of more than 50 million visitors a year by 2022, according to a statement by the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

During a visit to Doha as part of the countdown to the tournament, Infantino was thrilled by labour law reforms announced by the government and progress made in stadia construction.

“Besides the very important labour reforms recently announced by the government, progress has also been made on stadium construction, along with the implementation of strict measures to protect workers’ health,” he said in a statement. “During my short visit to Doha a few weeks ago, I witnessed first-hand how well preparations have advanced, and I am looking forward with confidence to Qatar 2022, for the transformative impact it is already having on the country and the region, for the unique experience it will provide fans from all over the world and, of course, for witnessing the best World Cup ever.”

The FIFA chief noted that despite the challenges that football has faced in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar has shown continued commitment towards delivering the best World Cup ever.

“2020 has surely been a challenging year for the entire world, and football was no exception. Despite the difficulties, steady progress was made in the last few months, showing yet again Qatar’s strong and continued commitment – under the leadership of the Amir, whom I personally thank to hosting an unforgettable FIFA World Cup in two years’ time, which will no doubt build a legacy long beyond 2022,” said Infantino.

And Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy secretary general, Hassan Al Thawadi said: “This is an incredibly important FIFA World Cup – for Qatar, the region and the world. Qatar 2022 will introduce billions of people to the Middle East and Arab world for the first time, and help to foster a greater understanding and break down stereotypes that people may have of our country and region. We’re very excited to welcome the world in 2022.”

Al Thawadi said 90 percent of world cup infrastructure under construction has been done.

The opening match would take place at the stunning Al Bayt Stadium, a 60,000-capacity venue designed to resemble a traditional tent used in the Arab world.

The final will be staged at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 – Qatar National Day, which is a public holiday.

Qatar will host the most compact version of the FIFA World Cup in modern times.

All the stadia are in close proximity to one another and will be linked by an ultra-modern transport infrastructure; meaning short travel times for fans, players and media.

Visitors will be able to stay in one location throughout the tournament and will not be required to take any internal flights.

The longest distance between stadia is 75km (Al Bayt to Al Janoub), while the shortest is just 5km (Education City to Al Rayyan.

The countdown officially started on November 21 and FIFA and the host country, Qatar, will invite fans all over the world to celebrate the two-years-to-go milestone on their digital platforms tomorrow.