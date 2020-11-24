Govt launches media-related policies

INFORMATION minister Dora Siliya says it is government’s resolve to deepen and widen public access to information.

Yesterday, Siliya launched two media related policies: Media Development Policy and the Government Communication Policy.

The Government Communication Policy provides, among other things, a framework for access to information legislation and defines the roles of different participants in government-related communication to ensure effective and coherent communication.

On the other hand, the Media Development Policy Provides, among other things, expansion of the media industry both public and private.

Launching the two policies at the Government Complex in Lusaka, Siliya said through the two policies the government expects to promote the safety of journalists.

“In resonance with the aforesaid, it is government’s resolve to deepen and widen public access to information by promoting growth of a vibrant, plural and diverse media landscape in the country,” she said. “Through this policy, government further intends to promote professional standards in the media industry by encouraging media self-regulation as the main vehicle to the realisation of a free, independent and professional media. Through this policy, government has also placed high premium on the physical, psychological and safety of journalists, in accordance with international standards laid down in the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists.”

Siliya said the policy on media development would help expand the industry for the benefit of all citizens.

“With the Media Development Policy in place, the stage is set for the media to grow and contribute not only to a well-informed citizenry, but also to job and wealth creation. It is, therefore, government’s expectation that this policy provides a level playing field for private sector investment and involvement in the media industry,” she said. “Time has come where the media should not only be seen as an issue of the pen and notebook, but critically as a true business and economic engine of the country. Government wants to see this giant of an industry wake up and play its full and rightful role in national development.”

Siliya emphasised that the media policy was not just for selected players in the industry, but for everyone.

She said as a servant of the people, the government had a duty to inform them constantly.

“This policy, therefore, is for all the players in the media industry and its success will hinge on the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.

The media is a strategic sector and cannot prosper without clear guidelines and guidance in form of a policy,” said Siliya. “Government is a servant of the people as it draws its mandate to govern from them. As such, government has a duty to constantly inform the people how it is using that mandate to improve their welfare. In the same vein, people also should provide feedback to the government on their expectations from the government. Through my ministry, government has, therefore, developed the communication policy premised on its commitment to democratic governance that places high premium on proactive, coordinated and consistent dissemination of information to the public.”

And ZAMWA chairperson Caroline Kalombe said while launching government policies has always been easy, implementation has been a problem.

“We are hoping that these two documents will be fully implemented because, as you know, it is one thing to launch a document and it is another to implement. So, we look forward to full implementation of these two policies,’ said Kalombe. “…the Government Communication Policy is cardinal in addressing the problems that are being faced in the country; that is fake news, misinformation, and misrepresentation. We are hopeful that this communication policy will tackle some of these problems in ensuring that government communication is well coordinated, it is consistent, it is coherent and timely.”