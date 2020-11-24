Lusaka resident drags Mumba to court over land deal

MMD leader Nevers Mumba has been taken to court by a Lusaka resident Oliver Scott for failing to complete the transfer of land which Mumba sold to him at US$70,000.

Scott is seeking an order for specific performance of the contract of sale dated September 6, 2018 being the transfer, assignment and that Mumba vacates possession of property LUS/38497 in Ibex Hill, Lusaka.

In his statement of claim, Scott said that Mumba was a registered owner of property number LUS/38497.

He stated that in 2018, he entered into an agreement with Mumba for the sale of the property at the purchase price of US$70,000.

He stated that a contract of sale and assignment were accordingly executed between the parties upon full payment of US$70,000, which was paid to Mumba.

Scott explained that by virtue of the said contract of sale, the fixed date for obtaining the State’s consent to assign was two weeks from date of exchange of contracts.

He said it was further agreed that the completion of the sale of the said property was within four weeks of exchange of contracts and that Mumba would have an option to repurchase the said property within 60 days from the date of execution of the contract of sale.

Scott stated that it was now over two years since he bought the property but Mumba has to date failed to complete and transfer the said property to him despite numerous reminders.

“In 2019, with Dr Mumba’s full knowledge and consent, the plaintiff begun to formerly process the transfer of the said property and obtained consent to assign in November 4, 2019. It was subsequently brought to Dr Mumba’s attention by a letter dated November 26, 2019, authorised by the acting Commissioner of Lands, addressed to Dr Mumba and copied to the plaintiff, that the State consent to assign had been withdrawn following the defendant’s allegations of suspected fraudulent activities against the plaintiff,” Scott said. “By letter dated December 10, 2019, addressed to the Commissioner of Lands, the plaintiff informed the acting Commissioner of Lands of the accurate position regarding the said land having in good faith paid the full purchase price to the defendant of the said property.”

Scott said to date, Mumba has and continues not only to enjoy the full benefit of the said property but also the funds paid to him to the plaintiff’s detriment.

He lamented that Mumba has continued to subvert his efforts in exercising his right over the property which was duly purchased from him.

“It is now nearly three years since the contract of sale was executed and a full purchase price paid to the defendant who has despite several reminders failed and neglected to complete the sale contrary to special conditions 3, 4 and 12 of the said contract of sale,” he said.

Scott added that he has been ready and willing to fulfill all his obligations under the said agreement but by reason of Mumba’s breach, he has suffered loss and damage.

He is further seeking costs and any other relief that the court may deem fit.