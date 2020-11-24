Madzimawe condemns murder incident in his chiefdom

CHIEF Madzimawe of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province has described the bizarre incident where a man was beheaded by his uncle for having an affair with his ex-wife as a dent in his chiefdom.

Last Sunday, Levison Tembo of Chigumane village in Madzimawe’s chiefdom axed his nephew Mwanja Zulu for allegedly having an affair with the former’s ex-wife.

Tembo was apprehended by villagers after the incident.

Madzimawe described the incident as unfortunate.

“I am devastated; I don’t even have strength to talk about this issue. We are a chiefdom that is in the forefront in fighting gender based violence and we even have a secretariat for GBV. We offer counseling on such matters. I wonder why people could not utilise such services when they are readily available,” said Madzimawe. “It is very unfortunate that someone has to put the law into his hands like that. These are the things that the suspect will regret and it will haunt him forever.”

And Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was apprehended by the villagers who handed him to police.

Sakala said the suspect has since been charged with murder and would appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Sakala said action would be taken against Chadiza Nyau dancers who tortured a resident for allegedly denouncing them.

He said police would investigate the matter and give the culprits an appropriate charge.

The victim had his legs and hands tied by the dancers who carried him on a stick and moved with him around town.