MQHZ urges public to avoid abusing antibiotics

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has appealed to the public to avoid abusing antibiotics because the medical consequences are colossal and usually irreversible.

Director general Dr Quince Mwabu said MQHZ had observed that antimicrobial resistance was reducing the effectiveness of proven treatment for illnesses like malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

“As we commemorate antimicrobial resistance awareness this week, we call for more concerted efforts by all stakeholders in the health sector in tackling challenges of antimicrobial resistance among Zambians,” he said. “Because abuse of antibiotics normally results in death, we implore the Ministry of Health to mount nationwide sensitisations against these abuses. The Ministry has an inescapable duty to empower citizens with vital health information.”

Dr Mwabu commended the government through the Ministry of Health for improving primary healthcare services across the country.

He said available statistics were indicating that primary health care had improved from 52 per cent in 2011 to 84 per cent in 2019.

“This is commendable and must be sustained,” he said.

Dr Mwabu however, urged the Ministry of Health to continue strengthening the healthcare system in Zambia in order for poor communities to also begin receiving quality healthcare.