Ndola court sets date for judgment in Lungu defamation case

THE Ndola Magistrates’ Court has set December 17 for judgment in a case where a local businessman is charged with defaming President Edgar Lungu.

Edward Zyambo, 35 is charged with defamation of the President.

Particulars of the offence are that Zyambo on 20th October, 2020 at Ndola with intent to bring the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt, did utter defamatory words in which he said, “Lungu c*** chakwe, Lungu c*** chawishi”.

The matter is before principal resident magistrate Obbister Musukwa.

When the matter came up for defence, Zyambo told court that while going home at night, on October 20, he found about 10 Somalians on a footpath in Twapia.

He told the court that when passing through the footpath after having disembarked from the bus, the Somalians grabbed him by the trousers and started exchanging insults.

“I told them ‘you Somalians are stupid and will go back to Somalia’. I also told them that they were the ones attacking innocent people as they liked to stand many in footpaths,” he said.

“They said, C**** Zambian, you just live in Zambia, but we are the owners of the money in this country,” he told court.

It was also alleged that Zyambo told the Somalians that once opposition won elections they would see as it was President Lungu who had made them stupid.

“You said, ‘Lungu c*** chakwe, Lungu c*** chawishi?” the State asked.

Zyambo told the court that the only ones he heard uttering the words were the Patriotic Front cadres as they gave a statement to police after he was taken into custody.

When asked if he was referring to President Lungu, Zyambo said there are many Lungus in the country.

“Ba Lungu bengi, (Lungus are many). The only President I know is Edgar Chagwa Lungu and not Lungu,” said Zyambo.

Magistrate Musukwa then set December 17 for judgment.