NGOCC urges women to strategically position themselves ahead of 2021 polls

GO flat out and encourage your communities to support and vote for women in the 2021 elections, NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga has urged women.

During the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) 21st general assembly held at Andrews Motel, Mulenga said Bill 10 failed to go through the second reading in parliament given the number of concerns raised by NGOCC and other stakeholders.

“We are on record having advised the government to take a more consultative approach and focus on building consensus on the bill. The country lost yet another opportunity to address the historical constitutional challenges that have beset Zambia since 1964,” she said. “We, once again, wish to urge the government to ensure that they embark on a genuine, broad based and participatory constitution making process that will meet people’s needs and aspirations.”

Mulenga said this was not time to relent but for the women movement to remain engaged to influence change with regard to constitutional reforms especially focusing on the bill of rights.

She said the women’s movement also recognises that although the civil society operating environment was shrinking at an accelerated rate, they still had taken advantage of various government processes and opportunities accorded to them to input gender perspectives and influence change with regard to the women’s agenda.

Mulenga said despite the fact that 2020 remained challenging given the national eventualities like gassing, high debt burden, high cost of living, among others, as well as the global COVID-19 pandemic, she was happy to note the innovative ways that most of the members were adapting to the new normal in their programming.

“It is time to explore beyond our boundaries in order to survive and thrive as a movement,” she said.

Mulenga said networking and coalition building should be a norm and not an exception.

She said the general assembly’s theme, “Building an energised network and synergies for women’s empowerment”, was conceptualised on the backdrop of the constrained global and national environment (socially, economically, culturally and politically), where the need for collective approaches and community led initiatives should be a point of emphasis.

She said the happenings of 2020 also brought about the need for the NGOCC network to invest its time and focus on building resilience to wade through the various women’s and girls’ vulnerabilities and marginalisation which resulted in exclusionary tendencies.

Mulenga said it was recognised that the pandemic had the potential to reverse the gains that had been registered over the years.

“Allow me to emphasise the need for us to strategically position ourselves as women ahead of the 2021 general elections. There is need to build women’s confidence and assertiveness so as to create a critical mass of women in the political arena. In a short while a presentation is going to be made of the NGOCC coordinated elections campaign strategy for women,” she said.

Mulenga said this would highlight some of the strategies in promoting more women in political decision-making positions as members of parliament and as mayors or council chairpersons.

“I urge you all to go flat out and encourage your communities to support and vote for women in the 2021 elections,” she said.

Mulenga thanked cooperating partners for their continued support to the women’s movement and NGOCC in particular.

“Our work is made possible because of their generous support both financially and technically. NGOCC has continued to learn and grow through the various learning and reflection processes that we have participated in,” she said.

Mulenga said NGOCC aspired to be a shining example of women’s transformative leadership.

“NGOCC strives to be community focused when it comes to creating a critical mass of advocates for women’s empowerment. We should all resolve to serve and at the same time build capacities for other women leaders to emerge by promoting principles of inclusivity, equality and accountability as the hallmark of true women’s leadership,” said Mulenga.