‘Provocations against Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces are a serious breach of UN Security Council resolutions’

THE Zambia-Morocco Friendship Association is deeply bothered by the blockade of the Guergarate passage by the Polisario separatists that lasted a long time and has caused serious destruction of the road connecting the Moroccan and Mauritanian border posts.

According to Shadreck Kashweka, the deputy secretary general of Zambia-Morocco Friendship Association (ZMFA), the provocations against members of the Royal Armed Forces were a serious breach of the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Kashweka stated that the ZMFA steadily followed the matter since October 21 this year.

“These posturing, as well as the intimidation of civilians, seriously endanger the sustainability of the end of hostilities and violate the last five Security Council resolutions,” he stated.

According to Kashweka, the Polisario militiamen have been in the buffer zone since October 21 this year, harassing UN peacekeepers and blocking the movement of people and goods, despite the UN’s repeated calls to evacuate Guerguera.

“The Zambia-Morocco Friendship Association expresses its support to the position taken by the Kingdom of Morocco to decide acting, in accordance with its attributions, its duties and in full compliance with international legality by choosing to assume its responsibilities as a sovereign State in order to put an end to the stalemate situation generated by these actions and restore free civil and commercial movement,” Kashweka stated.

“ZMFA has applauded the kingdom of Morocco for showing the greatest restraint and wisdom in the face of this serious situation, where an armed separatist group is engaged in acts of brigandry in an area of the Moroccan national territory that is placed under the responsibility of the United Nations (UN).”

Kashweka added that such attitude was welcomed by the members of the Security Council when resolution 2548 was adopted, and which calls on, for the fifth time, the Polisario to refrain from any act of destabilisation in the area located at the east and south of the Moroccan defense system.

“We, the friends of the kingdom of Morocco in Zambia, would want to reiterate the decision made by the Kingdom of Morocco, of not accepting change in the status of the area east and south of the defense system, which is an integral part of Moroccan territory,” he said.

“We further encourage the Kingdom to remain resolute on drawing the international community’s attention to the responsibility of the Polisario, which is fully supported by Algeria, that created it and which continues to arm and finance it.”

Kashweka stated that the Royal Armed Forces, “under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty the King of Morocco” set up a security barricade in order to secure the flow of goods and people through that alignment.

He added that Morocco, and the support of the great powers and friendly States like the Republic of Zambia, would not capitulate to the dictates of Polisario and its patrons, with their attempts to push the peaceful region into a spiral of violence and instability whose impact can cause serious human unrest in other regions.

“The decision by Mauritania to re-inforce its army along the border with Morocco, where some 200 Moroccan truck drivers have been prevented by the Polisario front separatists from crossing the border in Guerguera and continue the blockade of women and children, demonstrates the extent of the indoctrination of the civilian population in the Tindouf camps against Morocco, a sovereign State,” stated Kashweka.