There’s no chance UPND, SP will win 2021 elections – Kamba

THE ruling Patriotic Front says the challenges the country is going through “are inevitable and normal looking at what is going on in the world.”

Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said Zambia would sort out its problems just like it has done in the past.

“What is important is that we have a competent leader in President Edgar Lungu who is working round the clock to ensure Zambia is safe and indeed this country is safe from all manner of conspiracies and ill manoeuvres being made by selfish politicians,” he stated in a statement yesterday.

Kamba mocked the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Socialist Party saying there was no chance they would win the 2021 general elections.

“We want to agree with what has been quoted in one of the tabloids saying Hakainde Hichilema’s time is way gone and he cannot win the forthcoming general elections,” he stated.

Kamba stated that Hichilema’s time and chance to form government with his party was long gone and that was why he was “extremely frustrated”.

He stated that Zambians had over the years rejected to succumb or buy into Hichilema’s divisive, tribal and troubled politics.

“Inasmuch as we agree with the Socialist Party that Hichilema’s time is gone, we however, don’t agree with them that the Socialist Party of Zambia and their leader Dr Fred M’membe will form government come 2021,” Kamba stated.

He said the Socialist Party was a new party which had a long way to go before winning an election.

“In fact, Zambians are not into socialism that Dr Fred M’membe propagates. Zambians are in love with the PF and its action-oriented approach to totally transform Zambia into a well-developed country,” he stated.

Kamba described the UPND’s confidence to win the 2021 elections as hallucinations.

“The fact of the matter is that UPND has lost even the grip of being the largest opposition [party] in Zambia because the electorates are tired of them with their bitterness, divisive politics, arrogance and insults,” he stated. “Just the other day, Hakainde Hichilema was busy insulting, using unpalatable language when he was in Southern Province. The problem with him is that he thinks nobody understands Tonga or that the language is a preserve of a few. This is very unfortunate because we are One Zambia, One Nation regardless of the tribe or language.”

Kamba stated that the ‘insults’ Hichilema issued “the other day has left many people perplexed and shocked that someone aspiring for the highest office of the land, to become Republican President has become very vulgar in his language”.

“When he insulted in Luapula Province, people thought it was a mistake but that’s typical of him and his people in the UPND,” stated Kamba.