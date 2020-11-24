Use media to drive social accountability – ActionAid

SOUTHERN Province ActionAid regional coordinator Christabel Machila has urged citizens to use the media to drive social accountability to those holding public offices.

Facilitating at a two-day workshop on public social accountability held at Leons Hotel in Choma, Machila said the media was critical in ensuring the voice of the people was heard.

“Citizens must use the media to drive social accountability to those holding public offices. Once people are empowered with information they can demand for accountability, and this is why it is important for citizens to use the media in raising awareness,” she said.

Machila said citizens can only effectively drive their own development when power is shifted from leaders to the them.

“As ActionAid we are advocating the use of solidarity, campaign and empowerment to citizens by creating awareness through capacity building for them to be able to provide checks and balances,” said Machila.

And Positive Action on Human Rights Freedom and Democracy (PAHRFD) communications officer Joe Mapiki observed that Zambians were just good at voting but failing to play their role on social accountability.

Mapiki said when government was failing it was the fault of citizens.

Meanwhile, ActionAid board chairperson Partner Siabutuba said there was need to inculcate the desire in communities to begin to question leaders when they go wrong.

“Time has come for the country to realise that there is so much needed to do the right thing to end corruption, address the debt issues, stop mismanagement of public resources for effective development to take place,” said Siabutuba.

“Every year the Auditor General’s report reveals a lot of public mismanagement. And as citizens we all have the duty to probe leaders why there is no development yet we pay tax. These taxes we pay must come back to citizens in form of development. Public officers are servants that must not be feared, so we must stop being apologetic when finding out how money is spent.”