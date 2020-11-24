Zambia records decline in HIV infections

UNICEF says HIV infections in Zambia have declined from 60,000 in 2010 to 51,000 in 2019.

But UNICEF indicates that only six in 10 adolescent girls and five in 10 adolescent boys aged 15-19 years have ever been tested for HIV and know their HIV status. It reports that despite the progress, the HIV burden remains high and disproportionately affects females.

“Over the past decade, Zambia has made progress in the HIV response. According to UNAIDS, annual HIV infections (for all ages) in Zambia have declined from 60,000 in 2010 to 51,000 in 2019. New infections among children 0-14 years declined from an estimated 10,000 in 2010 to

6,000 in 2019,” UNICEF stated.

UNICEF adds that annual AIDS-related deaths have also declined significantly from 24,000 in 2010 to 19,000 in 2019, a decline of about 30 per cent.

“Despite the progress, the HIV burden remains high and disproportionately affects females. In 2019, it was estimated that there were 26,000 new HIV infections among women 15+ years, compared to 19,000 among their male counterparts,” UNICEF observed. “The Zambia Demographic and Health Survey (2018) reports that HIV prevalence among females aged 15-49 years is 14.2 per cent compared to 7.5 per cent for males of the same age. With an HIV prevalence of 15.4 per cent and 15.1 per cent, Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces respectively have the greatest HIV burden, with Muchinga Province being the least burdened at 5.4 per cent.”

The UN agency noted that HIV testing among pregnant women at antenatal clinics had increased significantly, with nine out of 10 pregnant women getting tested and almost all (more than 95 per cent) of those diagnosed with HIV being initiated on treatment.

“However, there is a large gap around children with about 71 per cent of HIV exposed children (born from a mother living with HIV) receiving early infant diagnosis, and 79 per cent of children 0-14 years living with HIV are on treatment. Despite an increasing trend of HIV testing and uptake of voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) among adolescents and young people, condom use by sexually active adolescents remains low,” UNICEF stated. “The 2018 Demographic and Health Survey reported that only 49 per cent and 30 per cent of adolescent boys and girls aged 15-19 years old respectively used a condom at the last higher-risk sexual intercourse. Although 65,000 (females 40,000; males 25,000) adolescents are estimated to be living with HIV, only about 60 per cent are on HIV treatment (ARVs).”

The UN agency also released statistics which show an encouraging trend in the number of potential HIV infections among children being averted due to the work on the prevention of mother-to-children transmission (PTMCT).

Other statistics include that only four in 10 adolescents, aged 15-19 years have comprehensive knowledge of HIV (defined as knowing that condom use and limiting sexual intercourse to one uninfected partner are HIV prevention methods, knowing that a healthy-looking person can

have HIV, and rejecting the two most common local misconceptions about HIV transmission).

“Only six in 10 adolescent girls and five in 10 adolescent boys aged 15-19 years have ever been tested for HIV and know their HIV status, according to the Demographic and Health Survey (2018),” stated the UNICEF.