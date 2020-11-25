LGSC urges employees not to resist transfers

THE Local Government Service Commission has told council employees not to resist transfers, saying they are made to improve service delivery countrywide.

Commission chairperson Amos Musonda said the movement of staff from one council to another was demand driven.

He said this in Ndola after holding meetings with Ndola City Council management and leaders of the Zambia United Local Authorities Union (ZULAWU) and the Fire Services Union of Zambia (FIRESUZ).

Musonda said the commission transferred people from areas of surplus to areas of deficit.

He observed that there was resistance from a number of employees who urged the commission to reverse the transfers.

He said the transfers were not malicious but aimed at providing a service to Zambians countrywide and provided the local government workers opportunities for career growth.

Musonda said in the past few years, qualified staff had been moved from urban areas to rural areas to balance service delivery.

“You may wish to know that in the past, most of the councils especially those in rural areas were disadvantaged because they could not attract qualified personnel. But in the past few years, we have managed to move qualified staff to rural councils in order to provide services in all districts,” Musonda said.

He said the Local Government Service Commission had a policy to promote family values by ensuring that married couples worked in local authorities that were close to each other.

Musonda urged council workers to apply for transfers following normal procedures through the town clerks or council secretaries.

He also said applications for transfer based on health needs did not necessarily mean that one would be moved to Lusaka but that they could be moved to any provincial centre as health facilities in provincial centres provided many services.

Meanwhile, Musonda has urged employees in the local government service to be professional as they undertake duties on behalf of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

He said as agents of the ECZ in voter registration and other services, local government workers should be professional and accountable.

He said the commission would not tolerate audit queries on alleged pilferage of ECZ resources.

Musonda said the Local Government Service Commission would provide the necessary support to council staff as they undertook ECZ duties.

And Ndola deputy mayor Kennedy Kasaba said civic leaders at Ndola City Council were happy with the work the Local Government Service Commission was doing.