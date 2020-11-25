No heavy-duty vehicles on $2m Alick Nkhata flyover – Engineer

ENGINEERS working at the Long Acres Mall in Lusaka have shed more light on the state of the adjacent flyover on Alick Nkhata Road.

The contentious bridge was opened on December 3 last year by Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo.

Soon after that, local government permanent secretary Ed Chomba told ZNBC that: “that flyover bridge should not be there.”

“Whichever way they are going to make it and use it, they need to remove it before people start to die,” said Chomba.

Chomba’s sentiments were echoed by numerous motorists in Lusaka.

A month ago, Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) president Abel Ng’andu told journalists that the Alick Nkhata flyover is a danger to motorists.

“I call it an anthill, somewhere in the Long Acres. That bridge is not something we really are proud of and we are going to constitute a committee to investigate that bridge,” stressed Ng’andu.

The flyover has now been temporarily closed for reconstruction.

On Monday afternoon, selected journalists from various media organisations went on a brief site visit at the Long Acres Mall.

The mall, whose client is the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF), was designed by GS Architects, and Palm Golding is the property consultant – all Zambian companies.

The flyover is an ancillary of the imposing mall.

The main contractor is China State Engineering Corporation and is being constructed at an estimated cost of US $72 million.

Sabelo Moyo, a consultant civil engineer at the mall, spoke with journalists.

He started by addressing the question of necessity or lack of it, of the Alick Nkhata flyover.

Moyo also spoke about the safety of the $2 million worth flyover.

“If you’ve realised, the lanes now have increased to four on top and two at the bottom. So, you now have eight lanes. Without the bridge, a pedestrian would have to cross eight lanes,” Moyo said. “So, that was the biggest motivation for letting vehicles fly over, so that pedestrians only have four lanes to cross, with two lanes to cross at a time.”

On the flyover’s safety, he said: “without going into too much detail, we designed the bridge [and] we followed all the protocol for tests.”

Moyo noted that when the bridge was opened last December, “as consulting engineers we were not happy with certain things.”

“Because of what was in the public and what our client guided, we went around and got comments from stakeholders…” he explained. “We are concerned about the safety of the public. On a bridge like this, you look at driver comfort. You don’t want a bump just because you are going to a flyover.”

Moyo added that when Palm Golding, the property consultant, justifiably consulted the EIZ, “they said they don’t want heavy vehicles to roll over the bridge.”

“You don’t want an overloaded vehicle stopping on the ramp, say when there is traffic congestion. So, it made sense that to minimise the risk, let’s keep heavy goods vehicles…” said Moyo, adding that the flyover would be ready for use again within one and half weeks. “They (EIZ) indicated that they wanted only up to four tonnes to go up the ramp. We’ve made amendments and that’s what we are trying to implement.”

On the cost implications of opening and closing the flyover, project quantity surveyor, Tawila Mulasikwanda, said in any type of construction works, the client only pays for the correct work.

“You don’t at any given time pay for works that are not okay. If any works are faulty, it means you only pay for them after everything has been corrected,” he explained. “So, in this case the implications are such that the cost will be the same as intended.”

Mulasikwanda added that the foundation works for the Alick Nkhata flyover costs only $800,000 and that $1.2 million was for the bridge’s super structural works.

He indicated that in total, the entire flyover would gobble “just around” $2 million.

“Not all of it has been spent – even with some of the re-works that have been done, we’ve saved about half a million on this particular bridge,” said Mulasikwanda. “Right from the beginning, the bridge was part of the [shopping mall] project [worthy US $72 million]. So, that is the amount (US$72 million) that has always been in the contract.”