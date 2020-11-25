Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Eurobonds expose bad M and E systems in Zambian govt

Zambia has borrowed three (known) Eurobonds since the Patriotic Front (PF) party formed government in 2011. These bonds were borrowed at different times and in different amounts. The first was $750 million, second was $1 billion and the third was $1.25 billion. In the order of borrowing, the first bond was heavily over publicised by government, especially the Ministry of Finance and senior officials to irritating heights – because it was necessary. The second and third bonds were less popularised and this was even suspiciously interpreted by many Zambians who ‘smelt a rat’ at the manner the outspoken government leaders had become quiet and secretive all of a sudden. After those bonds, Zambia entered in an era of free borrowing by the PF government. It was no longer in the public domain to hear whether government had borrowed or not. To some Zambians, it was comforting that finally, our copper proceeds had started paying off through building infrastructure, the beloved development niche of the PF regime.

Nevertheless, the sun did not even reach eleven hours in the morning skies, Zambians woke up to be shocked at how high in the sky the debt contracted by their PF government had reached. As early as between 2013 and 2015, we started hearing debt figures being between $5.5 billion and 7 billion. To our surprise, just before taking comfort that our debt was still way below double digits, figures of the debt rising from about 6.5 billion skyrocketed to over $10 billion. Recently, there was a figure from an authentic source that the Zambian government had a total of over $26 billion in debt contracts. At some point in 2017/ 2018, other stakeholders produced some estimates that government debt was around $33 billion. To all these debates, government, through the Minister of Finance has maintained that the country only has external debt amounting to over $11 billion. Truth be told, there is a growing unhealthy and emotionally charged debate around the exact debt figures Zambia owes. Experts in the name of Lazard were hired from France to give professional solutions to our debt crisis. It seems not much has yielded positive effects from them despite being remunerated $5 million in professional fees.

While I am very lost in terms of knowing which figures are correct about our actual national debt, I tend to agree with the majority Zambians who are asking questions on results. The biggest challenge I have with our government is its choice to give lengthy responses to great questions Zambians are asking. Ministry of Finance officials, including its minister and indeed some Cabinet ministers, are seen struggling to answer questions around debt. They become agitated and angry. Many times I even wonder as to the reasons public workers would take badly a noble question from a noble citizen on how much debt our country owes. Many times, I have desired that all the powers that be would take time to formally update Zambians and stakeholders on where our debt is being spent. Not these camera-managed and rhetorically framed statements we freely hear from political podiums. President Lungu and his senior officials have given selective pockets of statements regarding the use of the Eurobonds but all what has been said remains difficult to substantiate empirically. There is no single Evaluation Report in the public domain which spells out what use and transformation the Eurobonds have been caused to our country.

This brings me to the problem I think this country needs to improve as a matter of priority. Zambia lacks functional monitoring and evaluation (M&E) arrangements across the public sector. Why is it impossible for the PF government to provide a Value for Money Report to the Zambians to demonstrate the results, which could be attributed to the three Eurobonds? Why has it been uncomfortable for this PF regime to unemotionally come LIVE on a TV programme and showcase to us what has been prudently achieved with the Eurobonds? It would make sense, especially now that the pressure is on the PF and Edgar Lungu who are carrying the heavy stone of defaulting on the bonds to demonstrate that the Eurobonds were not wasted on consumables and luxuries but were put to yielding investments on behalf of the Zambian masses.

Using the M&E lens, while it is crucial for Zambia not to default in paying back our dues, we needed as citizens and if possible the bondholders inclusive to quiz the PF leaders to publish a report both in writing and in video formats. The question is: now that we know how much (known) Eurobonds were acquired (over $3 billion), so what? Now that we know some Eurobond money was allocated to Zesco, so what? After Zambia Railways received recapitalisation funds from the Eurobond, so what? Zambians need a comprehensive and truthful report on each and every entity that received funding from the Eurobonds and on each entity, we need to ask, so what? These ‘so what’ M&E questions are asking for something extra. We need to know if the OUTPUTS upon which the Eurobond money was spent were of acceptable quantity and quality. It is crucial for the country to know whether the OUTCOMES of those investments have indeed transformed lives of the majority Zambians. Which lives have been changed by any Eurobond financing? Is the PF government and its leadership able to show us how the IMPACT level indicators are comparing today and the years before injecting into the economy the over $3 billion Eurobonds? Simply put, do we have an effective and efficient Zesco and Zambia Railways today than they used to be in the MMD regime? When President Lungu and his Cabinet ministers address Zambians, are they less emotional and equipped with evidence to demonstrate how the Eurobonds money has been accounted for?

It really makes sad reading and very bad ‘hearing/watching’ when all we hear are the loudest cries and lamentations against bondholders and COVID-19 at the expense of demonstrating positive results from our high debt. Devoid of evidence on what happened to the $3 billion Eurobond monies, I will not be part of the Zambians who shall defend the PF regime against those who will call them development robbers, sell-outs, a spent force, good for nothing, double-socioeconomic killers, an expensive project Zambia ever had, etc. Zambia cannot afford to have a government that borrows $3 billion using public means to pay back and gets away with it—without providing convincing results-oriented reports. What more with some debts that were borrowed outside the public eye? So what? Now I even fear for our country, shall the PF government support a thriving Government-Wide M&E system that shall document both good news and bad news for the purposes of learning and improving programming? To date, it is no wonder President Lungu would choose to address soft issues of politicking than appearing before the people of Zambia to offer a sigh of hope because the country is hurting socio-economically. Aluta continua! Zambia needs strong M&E to avoid living in an information void.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm/SM