When you educate a girl, you have educated the whole chiefdom – Mphuka

[By Masuzyo Chakwe in Luangwa]

I BELIEVE that when you educate a girl, you have educated the whole chiefdom, says chief Mphuka of the Chikunda people of Luangwa district.

Mphuka says his passion to promote the girl child’s education begins with his own children.

“I have the passion because I have four girls and I have four boys. All of them finished grade 12, the least educated girl did a diploma in social circles. And all my boys tasted university. I have a medical doctor who is in Namibia; I had a boy who passed away who did engineering in plane body and aircraft engine repairing in Israel. Unfortunately he is late,” he says.

“One of the girls is the one who tastes the beer that you drink, the content of beer at Zambian Breweries. The eldest child was working with Breweries, she was at Copperbelt University doing business course. So you look at the girls, the other girl has a degree from the Copperbelt University, so you can see that all my daughters are educated and I am not troubled by these girls. So I believe that when you educate a girl, you have educated the whole chiefdom.”

“The eldest had her first son while at school at university but she did not stop, she continued and this time she is happily married and she is doing her own business after retiring from Zambian Breweries. So this is why I wouldn’t like to see my own child, I am saying my own child in the villages going to school stop then we forget about her. Out of the girls, there is one lady, she got married [but] because of the [re-entry] policy, she was attracted to go back to school at Kapoche. But there is somebody else, she is happily married with five children. She completed grade 12 last year within my chiefdom because of that encouragement and she is very proud herself. The parents and the husband didn’t know that she can do it but she has managed to do it because of the policy of the government to go back to school,” he says.

“I don’t know in 2021 who is going to come and lead the country; maybe they will remove that subsidy, I call it subsidy, the one which the government is giving to the girls. So this is the passion, this is the beginning. The girls you have seen are not the only ones. Unfortunately, in the past, this chiefdom was the least in Zambia in terms of education but very intelligent people are here. Do you know the first permanent secretary of Zambia came from this chiefdom, Mulaisho and others? So we had no secondary school here. All the secondary school business we went to Katondwe, we went to Luangwa High School. That was the only school and that school is a national school, we compete so my little girls couldn’t manage to go there but now I am a bit happy I have three secondary schools – Kapoche, Feira and Kakalo. So girls now have a chance of also getting into secondary school. So I make sure, already you can see the headmen here, we were talking about the same thing. So please get this message. Early marriages, we don’t tolerate. We work hand in hand with the headmen so that this programme can go on.”

He was speaking when the Forum for Africa Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA) in partnership with Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA) with support from Equality Now, who took journalists on a site visitation to Mazabuka, Luangwa and Rufunsa districts, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

FAWEZA and WLSA are implementing a two-year pilot project on Access to Justice for Adolescent Girls in the three districts.

Mphuka said the best intervention to stop early marriages is the parent.

“If you leave the parent out, he is not sensitised, you don’t see cooperation from anybody else, that’s the first. When I am told there is a girl that has run away with a man, I will go, I will drive. For example, one girl should have told you that chief Mphuka came to take me from the boma. Just a few weeks ago, she had gone, I went to pick her with my vehicle. The boyfriend was renting for her. I picked her she said ‘no I don’t have transport’, I said’ the transport is already here’. I went to pick her and brought her back. Immediately I am told that this is what is happening and the place this girl is, I will go there with my kapasos (retainers). In most cases, we don’t use the police, the police come in [and find] we have already done the work. Already just three days ago there was a girl who was returned. We have a case where a young man got this girl because she was pregnant and he wanted this girl to abort. I just informed the headman, take the girl to the police. I understand this boy is nowhere he is gone,” he said.

He said in a case where parents are involved, they get punished by either cultivating.

Mphuka said the hectares they cultivate is determined by the committee and the complexity of the case.

He explained that some times, no punishment was meted out but an educated female role model, one who is doing fine is picked to show both the parents and the girls the value of education and what it can do.

He believes that the Comprehensive Sexuality Education which was already being implemented in schools had spoilt the children.

“I say so because the way they are teaching it. I was a teacher, we were teaching biology. From grade one it was about a flower, you leant about the flower pollination. Did you learn about pollination of a man and a woman in grade seven? Can you see the difference? So those are things the school children are trying to find … it is true because there is one book…which is very bad…it’s not good and like that the boy and girl will try and find out how a child is born and that is the thing that is not good. We don’t say don’t teach biology, there is a stage for, example, you people can learn about biology in a human being you understand because you are grown up but not these kids. Grade five? …so these are some of the things we need to…may I ask you, most of you are women, may I ask you, when you became of age, what happened? I know you were at school maybe you didn’t go through the process that people used to go through long time ago but we didn’t see young girls having pregnancies and other things but this time it’s very common. Why? Because of the teaching at school, you even bring the condom. Ahh guys, to grade fives?” he asked.

Mphuka however noted some reduction in vices.

He said this year alone, five girls have been returned to school.

“There are still there. Pregnancies are there anyway, teenage pregnancies are there. When you go to schools, you will find them. I think as I am speaking there is one girl in hospital, she was operated on. I am lucky here that we have not experienced death of a 15 year old but where this programme of intervention is not there, the young girls are dying. Help us to sensitise these people. We have done our best. We are still doing our best. You know where a human being is, it’s very difficult, especially where there is poverty, girls will just be given a sweet, that’s enough. So that’s the case,” he said.

“…people in my chiefdom have realised that ‘educate a girl and she will cater for you’. I know you’re working, how much do you assist your parents compared to your brother? That’s a fact whether you want it or not, a girl child will help the parents more than a son. It’s a fact. That’s the problem and if you don’t educate a girl wailasha, you have thrown yourself into Zambezi River to be eaten by crocodiles, so let’s educate girls.”