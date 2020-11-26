Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: The Worst of Times

It is no longer a matter of opinion but a fact of reality that for many Zambians, life has become very unbearable today in 2020. The conditions in which our country finds itself could have been avoided, if only those responsible for the well-being of our people were honest enough in doing what is right for the country. Unfortunately, the arrogance and recklessness on the part of our so-called leaders has brought the economy of this country to its knees before the eyes of the entire world. Any well-meaning Zambian ought to be ashamed of what has befallen our nation because ever since we got independence from the British, this period of time has proved to be the worst of times, despite the fact that our country is being ruled by fellow Zambians.

There are many economic and political indicators which show beyond reasonable doubt that we are living in difficult times and no amount of sugarcoating on the part of the Patriotic Front (PF) government can do damage control. The weakening kwacha speaks volumes of the monetary policies. Also, the fiscal policies of this government do not add up at all but are rather characterised by massive borrowings and corrupt practices. The first debt payment for which the PF government has defaulted on did not come as a surprise to many. This government was advised to re-consider their appetite for borrowing for consumption. In fact, many people told the PF to go for commercial loans or bonds and not Eurobonds because Eurobonds have an interest rate 3 times higher than commercial loans or bonds but this government opted to go against solid advice from expertise. Again, it is the arrogance of this regime that led to them to discard all genuine advice and politicised everything in an attempt to silence anyone with alternative views on debt contraction. Today, Zambia has been the first country in Africa to default on its first bond payment, something we should all be embarrassed about. To make matters worse, when this government realised that we were in deep crisis as far as debt is concerned, the PF did what they do best; they went on to contract a company from France named Lazard to help us with the process of debt re-structuring. This is unthinkable because Zambia is not short of economists, accountants, financial advisors and other experts both at home and abroad who can successfully consult with government on debt restructuring.

The levels of unemployment among graduates and young professionals across the country are absolutely dumb founding. There are no jobs for young Zambians both in government and the private sector. In many developed countries, most people do not rely on government to create jobs for them because the private sector is heavily equipped with capacity and opportunities for job creation. However, in such economies most private sector jobs enjoy minimal intervention from the central government with the exception of China. The backbone of the United States economy is none other than the private sector jobs, and it is paramount that the US government carefully regulates the private sector. Unfortunately, for countries like ours, the government of the day is arguably the largest employer of civil servants, teachers, nurses etc., therefore, it is crucial that the government gets it right in terms of working with the people but at the same time engaging with the private sector. Sadly, what we have been witnessing of late is that the PF government wants to not only fail managing those who work for the government but also meddle in the affairs of the private sector by frustrating strategic industries in an attempt to corrupt them for personal gain by those in power. The case of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc, using the smoke screen of liquidation is the best example of such looting by this government.

Things could not be any worse in Zambia than what this generation is faced with. The overreaching hand of government in the private sector destroys jobs, and restricts growth in any economy. This government knows this, but they have opted to continue interfering with the private sector, especially the mines, only when it suits them or rather convenient for them. In fact, it always puzzles me as to why the Patriotic Front government becomes silent in the face of neo-colonialism as exhibited by some so-called Chinese investors, but yet the same government wants to be seen as tough and uncompromising when it comes to KCM and other so-called investors. The answer to this predicament lies in the political phrase; follow the money! There is a reason why the Lungu regime is silent and toothless to police illegal Chinese activities across the country. It is a known fact that Chinese companies in this country have no regard for labour laws; they pay employees peanuts and participate in all sorts of bribes and corruptions in doing business with impunity.

The Zambian people need to know what kind of national assets we have given up as collateral in debt acquisition from China and other creditors, especially that we have an economy at the brink of collapse. Our people need to prepare for what is to come next after defaulting. We cannot allow a few people to borrow money from outside both illegally and legally, pocket the money through corrupt activities and then expect the masses of our people to pay back the debt.

To the average and hardworking Zambian, the statement that life is hard is not only familiar but a true reflection of their daily lives. The prices of basic commodities keep going up together with the cost of living and millions of people wallow in poverty. For the last 56 years, Zambia has seen the best of times and the darkest of hours; we have been through thick and thin but nothing compares to our present situation which is man made at the hand of a few greedy politicians. We need to take our country back from those who do not mean well, and next year in 2021 we have a chance to make things right through the ballot. We can no longer stand idle and watch others destroy the future of our beloved country.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com