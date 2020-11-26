People are waiting for a UPND govt, says Mtonga

ANDREW Banda says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should visit Eastern Province and see how he will be welcomed compared to how President Edgar Lungu was received.

And newly elected Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga says people out there are waiting for a UPND government.

During a press briefing on Monday, Andrew, a member of the UPND national management committee, urged Mtonga to ensure Hichilema visits the province.

“Wherever president Hakainde is going, everybody wants to see him. Mr chairman, president Hakainde must come here. Let’s see how he will be received compared to how the other one was received. It is a good test for the police. Let’s see what reason they are going to give to us for our president not to come here. Please, let’s prepare for our president in earnest,” he said.

Andrew said the PF was using different methods to try and “come back” after the failure of Bill 10.

“I am glad Bill 10 failed because if it went through, it would have been the end of this country. Now they are using different methods to try and come back but God is on our side and history is on our side. They are saying Hakainde Hichilema has lost elections five times but in Mauritius the President today lost elections six times,” Andrew said. “Mr Sata lost elections three times; what’s the difference between three and five? Very small. Don’t listen to these things that they are trying to use against HH.”

Andrew said the issues of tribe, Satanism and privatisation have all fallen out.

And Mtonga said the PF’s agricultural policies were not favourable to farmers.

“The people of Eastern Province are frustrated with the PF because it has failed them on agriculture policy. This is not a joke! We are failing to sell our own maize. If you try to sell maize to Malawi, they grab your maize. This is very painful! You buy fertiliser at K550 then you produce maize but they stop you from selling it. It is not everyone who benefits from Farmer Input Support Programme,” he said.

Mtonga claimed that some PF leaders sell maize to Malawi.

“We must go and tell people that PF should go. The UPND remains the only hope for Zambia given the current state of the economy,” he said.

Mtonga said people have suffered and could liberate themselves by voting for Hichilema.

“When you see Johabie here in the east, it means you are seeing Hakainde Hichilema. If I go wrong, it means I have not done justice to the party and it means I have destroyed UPND here in the east,” he said. “I am pleading with you party leaders to encourage people to register as voters to usher our president HH into office so that he can start his work in August next year. People have suffered and they need to be liberated.”

Mtonga said he people could not talk about PF because of the challenges they had gone through.

“We have gone through problems; there was that problem of gassing for three months and people suffered while others were killed. Surely, can we forget that and start talking about PF? I urge party members to hold on to UPND because we have come from very far as a party. Let’s forget about our intraparty elections but talk about next year’s general elections,” he said.

Mtonga said time had come for the UPND to rule after being in existence for 22 years.

“This is our time to rule and we can only rule if people register as voters,” he said.

Mtonga said the election of his provincial executive committee would be in vein if UPND fails to win next year’s election.

“We look good and if we, together with you, do not deliver next year then our victory during the intraparty elections would have been in vain. This issue is between you executive members and those people you have left at home,” he said.

Mtonga urged party members to be strong and remain focused.

“Let us be strong, people out there are waiting for the UPND government. We have the support from people and we can only remove PF by registering as voters,” he said.

Mtonga also welcomed defectors led by former Chipata mayor Goodson Thole, former Chadiza council chairperson Richard Zimba, George Mwanza of Sinda, among many others.

Thole said the defectors had been in politics for a long time and they understand elections.

He said the defectors were not looking for positions but were joining UPND for a genuine cause.