ACC defends forfeiture of 48 houses

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it followed the right procedure of forfeiting the 48 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area to the State.

The ACC further argues that Tanzanian national, Uziel Bashire, is not the beneficial owner of the properties and is not capable of owning land in Zambia.

This is in a matter where two Tanzanians, Bashire, Zuberi Bigawa and a Zambian Charles Loyana, have sued the ACC for forfeiting their property.

The three are seeking a declaration that the notice issued pursuant to the ACC Act directed to Loyana and others, regarding Bashire’s properties, no longer had effect after the rightful owner claimed the properties.

The trio wants a declaration that the arbitrary seizure and continuation of holding on to the properties by ACC despite the claim made by the rightful owner was unlawful and illegal.

They are seeking an order that Bashire is the beneficial owner of the 48 houses and that he be granted possession of the properties.

The plaintiffs want an order that ACC unfreezes accounts and pays Bashire all the rentals from the date of seizure to the date of the order.

In their statement of claim Bashire, Bigawa and Loyana said in 2011 the former decided to invest in real estate in Zambia.

They said through the power of attorney dated November 25, 2011 they appointed Bigawa to delegate a trusted Zambian to purchase and develop real estate properties in Zambia which Bashire would be the beneficial owner or absolute owner.

The plaintiffs said Loyana was appointed to negotiate, sign and execute with the seller any document related to real estate bought by him on behalf of Bashire.

It was agreed that Loyana would carry and effect any agreement made with any other person including the registration of the real estate on behalf of Bashire.

The parties had also agreed that Loyana would receive a commission of five per cent for any property purchased and Bashire would send money for buying the property to his cousin Bigawa who would give Loyana to pay the seller.

The plaintiffs said Loyana received K60,000 from Bigawa on May 26, 2012 which he paid to Lombe Bwalya and Associates to buy Plots 36 H and I at K30,000 each.

They said on May 29, 2012, Loyana was given K120,000 by Bigawa to pay Lombe Bwalya and Associates so that the firm could buy plots 36 N and O, and 36 D and E.

Loyana, on July 23, 2012, received K885,000 for the purchase of more plots where the 48 houses are erected.

The plaintiffs said Loyana’s wife Susan Sinkala assisted to apply for connection of electricity at Zesco for 24 units which were registered in her name.

Bashire, Bigawa and Loyana said Chali Chitala, a Kitwe based lawyer, was paid K200,000 to register ownership of the property in favour of Bashire.

The plaintiffs said on August 24, 2018, the ACC issued a gazette notice to Loyana and six others, his wife, Chitala, Bruce Shikakhu, Messers Lombe Bwalya and Associates, Ishmael Zuneid Yousuf and Khankara and Company, where ACC claimed that the properties had different plot numbers.

The plaintiffs said in 2019 they learnt through the newspapers that ACC director general Rosemary Khuzwayo, during an interview, revealed that Chitala had disowned the properties and ACC had taken over the 48 houses.

They said Loyana and Bashire were interviewed by ACC and the latter admitted ownership of the properties.

The trio submitted that despite that interview, ACC had continued to hold on to the properties.

The plaintiffs said their lawyers Hobday Kabwe and Company wrote to ACC, asking it to remove the seizure notice on the 48 houses.

They submitted that despite the letter, ACC have refused to give the houses back to Bashire, claiming that they did not know the owner thereby depriving him of his properties.

But in its defence, ACC said in a warn and caution statement, Loyana denied buying any property from Lombe Bwalya and Associates despite him being issued with receipts for the purchase of the properties by the said law firm.

It said Loyana’s wife in a statement informed the ACC that she only made two applications for the connection of powers at ZESCO on behalf of two people and not the 24 applications as alleged by the plaintiffs.

The Commission said Chitala denied executing any documents relating to the ownership of the properties in dispute.

ACC confirmed that a restriction and gazette notices were issued to Loyana and the plot numbers in the said notices were availed to the Commission by Lombe Bwalya & Associates who were acting on behalf of the vendor.

The Commission argued that it was served with a letter by Messrs Mambwe Siwila and Lisimba advocates who disclosed that the houses were owned by Chali Chitala and that the advocates were not instructed to make a claim on Chitala’s behalf.

ACC said Chitala denied owning the 48 houses and never instructed Messrs Mambwe Siwila and Lisimba Advocates.

The Commission said Chitala asked his lawyers to retract the said letter, failure to which he would report them to the legal practitioner’s committee for acting without instructions, among others.

The ACC submitted that the advocates retracted the letter.

The commission further said Chitala never went to Lombe Bwalya and Associates to apply or purchase the properties in dispute in his name.

“By the time a claim was made by Messrs Hobday Kabwe and company, the properties in dispute had already been forfeited to the state,” said ACC.

“The plaintiffs are not entitled to any of the reliefs. The defendant denies every allegation of the plaintiffs’ statement of claim as the same were set out and traversed serialism.”