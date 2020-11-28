LUMWANA ‘FIRE’ PHIRI, ASSISTANTS

LUMWANA Radiants Football Club have made one of the most shocking decisions with just five weeks into the new MTN/FAZ Super League.

After managing only four draws from matches against the top teams among them Nkana, Zesco United and Zanaco, the executive has decided to fire highly respected senior coach Patrick Phiri and his assistants.

The coaches have been replaced with players Chris Munthali and goalkeeper Ngeleka Katembua who have no coaching experience as caretaker coaches.

“Following an executive meeting held on 25th November 2020, Lumwana Radiants FC has resolved to suspend its technical bench led by senior coach Patrick Phiri with immediate effect and subsequently appointed the current skipper Christopher Munthali as care-taker coach to be assisted by the first-choice goalkeeper Allain Ngeleka Katembua and the senior sports development officer under Lumwana Property Development Company Victor Mwila,’’ read the statement signed by club general secretary Paul Mkandawire.

‘’We would like to take this opportunity to wish our interim technical bench all the very best.’’

Phiri helped Lumwana survive relegation by a whisker when he joined them from Lusaka Dynamos last season.