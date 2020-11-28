What are chiefs for?

Introduction

Zambia’s governance system and institutions have a dual nature split between the modern state and the traditional chieftaincy system. These are represented by the modern politician and the traditional ruler, respectively. Sandwiched uncomfortably anywhere in between are the citizens or so-called subjects. From the colonial encounter to date, the relationship between the two is an awkward one at best, and exploitative at worst. There is need to shed light on the relationship and point out ways the relationship can be improved for the benefit of the sandwiched or governed.

In Zambia, chiefs are a common and powerful part of the political furniture. Powerful as they have custody of the largest portion of the country’s land and preside over some of the most impoverished and illiterate electorates. The chiefs can dangle these rural masses to the “government of the day” in exchange for a brand new luxury 4×4, a grand palace and much more. In this article, I aver that twenty-first century chieftaincy must recognise human rights of their subjects as the reason for the chieftaincy.

Chiefs and human rights

A key focus in political philosophy is justification for the state to exercise power over the citizens. The English philosopher, Thomas Hobbes, provided a famous answer to the question. He said the state is necessary to escape a situation in which everyone was free to do whatever they wanted to do, to everyone’s detriment. This rendered the life of humans “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short”. The state brings some normalcy by ensuring human beings enjoy their rights against each other. The modern state is thus seen as the provider and protector.

This view of the state seems reasonable even if anarchism or at least a minimal state have their fair share of allure to me. As a provider and protector, the state becomes a duty-bearer with duties to ensure an array of rights for the citizens. Some people argue, mistakenly, that human rights are a western invention exported to, or imposed on, Africa. However, this is false. Rights are a universal moral reality. They secure interests that transcend geography, culture, race, sex, gender, tribe, and national barriers. And for us, the more compassionate and ethically enlightened, rights defy species barriers too, provided the members of other species are beings who can have valuable experiences. Of course, there are ‘rooted’ rights specific to a unique group such as some harmless cultural practice (e.g. not bull-fighting) or exclusive to women (e.g. access to menstrual hygiene products). But even these rooted rights are merely specifications of some more generic universal rights. Human rights existed prior to colonialism sometimes to a far greater extent than seen in modern democratic Africa.

Imagine the freedom of speech of any aggrieved individual waking up during the wee morning hours, when the village was quiet, to ‘insult’ any perceived unnamed violator. Rumour has it even chiefs were not spared. This practice came with a three-word immunity, “Imbila ya mushi.” This was not freedom of stupidity as Paramount Chief Chitimukulu has before denigrated free speech against perceived government corruption. It was a sacred right in sharp contrast with today’s prosecution of Roy Clarke for “Elephant Muwelewele” (under Mwanawasa) or the harassment of Frank Bwalya for “Chumbu munshololwa” (under Sata) and Pilato for “Koswe mu mpoto” (under Lungu). In any case, what was Chachacha if not a fight for the Zambians’ rights of self-determination and rights against white supremacist racial discrimination? So, to say human rights are un-African is plainly historically untenable. This is not to say Westerners cannot or do not abuse human rights as subterfuge or memeplex for their own selfish social, cultural, political, or economic agenda. One might argue how the West has actually inhibited and insulted some of our rights to pagan worship and the right to polygamy (through the bigamy law). My point here is that human rights are not alien to traditional governance and may have well been a yardstick of good governance by chiefs longue durée.

In Zambia, chiefs are the elite of rural life. Sadly, the privileges of chiefly elitism are a spectre to human rights. The danger of corruption and elite capture. The bulk of land in Zambia falls under customary tenure and by implication, under chiefs. As every newly-born knows, land is power. And yet power is ambivalent, it may be used for good or for evil.

Some chiefs are known to abuse their positions to collude with outsiders in expropriating resources that otherwise belong to their subjects. Outsiders with large “gifts” to chiefs which enable them to undertake activities detrimental to the subjects. These activities may include giving out of large swathes of land that deprives locals of various land rights. The lands are fenced off impeding local people’s access to forest products. Environmental damage inevitably occurs from mining activities further hurting the local people’s lives and livelihoods.

Kalumbila mine’s Kisola dam has contaminated Kisola stream that is a major source of water for drinking and domestic use. It has also flooded Kalumbila forest wreaking havoc on plants and animals that deprives the people further of tangible and intangible ecosystem services for humans and wildlife. Now, will a chief now sleeping in a $75,000 mansion built by the mines speak out against this environmental and ecological injustice by the mines? The chiefdom’s resources ultimately belong to the people. But some chiefs, by virtue of being gatekeepers, behave as if those resources are a personal or a family purse leaving the subjects at the mercy of merciless capitalists.

What about the gifts chiefs receive from politicians, businesspersons, and other visitors to their chiefdoms? Chiefs are gateway for any activities to take place in their chiefdoms. We have a custom of paying homage to chiefs when we want to conduct some business in their chiefdoms. Some chiefs have made these privileges theirs and their families’ withholding official gifts from their people and perhaps re-gifting them to their own relatives or favourites only.

The spirit of giving gifts to the chief is at least in part to enable chiefs help better the most vulnerable in her or his territory as well as to feed any visitors to the palace. In the words of Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe: “Ifilyo baletuula kwisano te filyo fya mfumu yeka iyoo, fya calo conse nangu fye infumu taishibe muntu, afwile ukulya, e filya batila ‘ukulima kwa mulanda ni mu lupi’. It does not augur well for any chief to treat gifts presented to him or her as his/her own. It is elite capture, royal theft.

Chiefs must not reduce themselves to political desperados jostling for ‘gifts’ that provide individualised and temporary relief to chiefs but bring lasting misery upon their subjects. A chief worth his salt will not be proud driving a latest 4×4 when his or her subjects are illiterate, starving, giving birth in their homes, cannot read and write, and are stunted and malnourished. Chiefs must be priceless beyond any price any politician, Chinese or mining corporation can attempt to seduce them with.

A chief’s words and actions carry substantial weight, for good or bad. “One Zambia, One Nation” should be the overarching motto of every chiefdom. As we head towards elections in 2021, some chiefs are shamelessly asking their subjects to vote based on tribal relations. But national elections must not be turned into an ethnic census! Chiefs must be politically neutral among competing subjects. A chief must be not only non-tribalist but also be seen scolding strongly those spewing tribal supremacism against other tribes. A chief should not throw paranoid tantrums against innocent citizens regardless of the citizens’ tribe. A chief should not debase the institution he represents or bring shame to his people by acting as plaintiff, judge, jury, and executioner against imaginary foes. Such hateful vendettas should not form part of the chief’s character or legacy.

Modern chiefs are supposed to promote human rights and our national motto of unity. Chiefdoms are now without boundaries. Many Kaonde people have spread to live and even flourish in other chiefdoms and vice versa. They have jobs, property, and land beyond Solwezi. Our constitution decries discrimination based on ethnicity. How then can some Kaonde chiefs vet unskilled recruits for Lumwana Copper Mine based on tribal membership? What will become of our motto when Chief Kopa demands only Bisa people are recruited by companies in his chiefdom? Besides unfairness to non-Kaondes rendered ineligible on account of tribe, I can see other perverse effects from this discriminatory recruitment.

Conclusion

Chieftaincy is a crucial institution in Zambia. Doing away with it is misguided and deleterious. To be clear, there are ugly truths about chiefs historically and presently. Some routinely raided the pacific tribes for food and women or captured and sold them to Europeans and Arab slave traders. Some loyal proxies for colonialists hampered the struggle for independence. Some collude with politicians to thwart diverse political participation of their subjects. Some chiefs conspire with local and foreign nationals and corporations to auction land and other natural resources found in their chiefdoms much to the detriment of their subjects. However, abolishing chieftaincy would lead to a vacuum in terms of cultural heritage and the traditional governance structures to initiate, facilitate, and coordinate human development.

To lose chieftaincy would also mean to throw away the opportunity to harness chieftaincy as an instrument for inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development. The natural “sheepish” loyalty of subjects to their chiefs can be the holy grail of rural development in Zambia. Chiefs must reciprocate this loyalty and not abuse it at the altar of their personal desire to become village petty bourgeoisie. Great chiefs died defending their subjects instead of capitulating. The threat of dethronement should not deter them now from scolding the “government of the day” when it fails to discharge its duties to provide for and protect the citizens. In 50 years, this may be the only power left for chiefs as they lose more of their land to statutory tenure.

Dr Julius Kapembwa

The author lectures Critical Thinking and Ethics at the University of Zambia.