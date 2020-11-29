$3bn Eurobond debt nothing compared to mining sector financial slippages – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba says the US $3 billion Zambia owes, in form of Eurobonds, is nothing compared to the financial slippages in the country’s mining sector.

“There are unaccounted for slippages in the country, in terms of public finance,” Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) president, said on a special interview on Diamond TV on Thursday evening.

The topic for the evening was “Zambia’s debt – who has the answer.”

Kalaba said to arrest financial wastage, the DP would uphold transparency in the way of transacting business in government.

“We are talking about ensuring that there is tightening of the fiscal space so that nothing goes without being accounted for. That is why we are insisting that to undo the Eurobond, which is only $3 billion…” Kalaba said. “Remember that in 2022, there is $750 million which should be paid, in 2024 you have to pay the other $1 million dollars and in 2027, we need to pay the other piece of the Eurobond.”

He indicated that such monies could easily be paid by Zambians.

Kalaba noted that the DP in government intended to bring a sound leadership in Zambia.

“Just that itself will attract multilateral and bilateral partners around our table. The second issue is that we are going to go to these donors and tell them that we need to re-structure some of these loans,” he explained. “We’ve got no other way…We need to re-structure them (loans) so that we have space. What we need to begin to do is to begin to be prudent with finances. Prudence must be the password. Once we do that, all these other challenges we are talking about will resolved.”

Kalaba underscored that the DP in government would seal all slippages in the mining sector.

“In the mining sector, we have a lot of slippages. The amount of debt we are talking about this evening, the $3 billion we are talking about, is nothing compared to the slippages we have in the mining sector,” Kalaba noted. “As DP, we intend to close that gap and allow those monies to begin coming in as revenue and we’ll be able to pay back [the external debt].”

The opposition leader also pointed out that proper harnessing of the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industry Corporation (ZAFFICO) could earn Zambia something towards debt repayment.

“ZAFFICO is a very viable institution. If ZAFFICO is properly worked around, it is able to raise revenue. Today, you are importing desks from China,” said Kalaba. “You forget that if only you began value addition to some of these raw materials, as the DP is insisting, you are going to raise enough revenue to give to the Bank of Zambia to go ahead and begin paying back most of our debts.”