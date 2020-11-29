A bus for a praise song

Presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe says Edgar Lungu has donated a bus to Mpongwe Secondary School because pupils sang a song that praised his work.
“It was that song that the pupils sang. After the meeting I remained to listen to the song. That same song is what has produced the bus. The President said if these children can appreciate what this government has done then they mean well, when other parents cannot appreciate. We need to appreciate people when they are alive. I want to stand here as a proud member of the PF, proud member of the government and President Lungu. The man means well,” says Sikazwe. “The last time the President heard the song that was done by the pupils, where they highlighted and appreciated the projects government had done, he was impressed and as a way of appreciating the pupils he procured a bus for them.”
Our people are really becoming queens and kings of social chameleons. They have mastered the art of telling politicians what they wanted to hear and being people they would find impressive.
It may seem to be a logical political tactic for Edgar. He is getting some praises, exaltations and they make him happy for a moment, and he feels pretty good about himself. It seems like the perfect path for him to take – and it’s one he can continue on for many years, believing it’s increasing his chances of having a third term of office.
In actuality, it can work pretty well in getting people to praise him. He can avoid having them disapprove of his actions, and he can get to enjoy that nice pat on the back every once in a while. But there will come a time when his constant seeking of praise – the very solution to his political problems – will run its course. And that very behaviour that brought him so many feelings of accomplishment will become the problem itself.
But what Edgar is not realising is that by seeking so much praise he is actually setting himself up for disappointment.
