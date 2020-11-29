Beyond the Obvious: ‘Garry Nkombo, hold your fire!’

THE CALL BY Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo to restore impeachment proceedings for sitting President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not only misplaced but also a waste of time and energies. I say so because where we are now is like extra time in a football match; you don’t need to be trying tactics that may not give you the desired results. Impeaching ECL is one such futile attempt that could just distract the opposition from doing what is right and prudent at this critical hour. Even if the Speaker of the National Assembly nodded the impeachment proceedings, do you expect the PF to fold their arms and sing dununa reverse? No ways! They would do everything to ensure that ECL is on the ballot next year. In any case, does it matter who stands on the PF ticket? What matters, in my view, is what the opposition offers to the voters. We know what the PF has offered to us: unemployment, tribal politics, intolerance, hooliganism, debt burden and what have you.

The impeachment the Mazabuka lawmaker is talking about was tried some time back, but for some reasons best known to Mr Nkombo and the Speaker, this proceeding was halted. In fact, history tells us that impeachments have not been successful in the past. Second Republican president Fredrick Chiluba had his immunity revoked but nothing came out of that, except maybe a video trial in a foreign country, which did not pacify Zambians in any way. We also saw some impeachment drama with Rupiah Banda, but like in the previous attempts, nothing was achieved. What scheme or political games would Nkombo play to ensure that ECL is impeached? So I say, hold your fire, Sir!

Where I come from we say, ‘Aka bangilile ta kanwa ya fundwa.’ This, if translated in English might suggest that the first to reach a water hole does not drink muddy water. The English themselves say the early bird catches the worm. Neither the PF nor the UPND is guaranteed to win the 2021 elections if they take things for granted. The party that carries the day in 2021 elections is the one that plans strategically now. So I see going for impeachment the same as taking one step forward and two steps backwards. So bangilileni, ba honorable Nkombo. This time it’s not business like usual.

Honorable Garry Nkombo should not be basking in past glories. Simply because the United Party for National Development and her allies succeeded in shooting down Bill 10 and celebrated this perceived achievement, this does not mean that they can also succeed to impeach the President.

For your own information, honorable Nkombo, shooting down Bill 10 may just work against you. Your opponents are telling us that since Bill 10 did not go through, certain groups of the population like the youth, women and the disabled will be disadvantaged because the forsaken piece of legislation was intended to help such marginalised groups of people. And they are pointing fingers at you as the reason for the continued marginalisation of these vulnerable groups of people in our midst.

And then you have Chilufya Tayali on the loose. He’s busy setting up political booby traps like a rebel in Tigray. Therefore, Sir, don’t open another Pandora’s Box. I suppose the opposition has more work to do than talking about impeachment. Good thing is that we are not like Ethiopia or Tigray where they fight using artillery. Here we use the ballot.

But why then do we have all these arguments of setting up commissions of inquiries to investigate someone or parliament wanting to impeach the president? The reason is simple. We have very weak democratic institutions and a docile public. If the public was alert we could not allow public officers waste resources while we watch and drink tea with them. If we had functional democratic institutions like the Judiciary, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Police and other such statutory bodies, politicians would not have a field day behaving the way they do today.

So what can we do? Come next year politicians must sign social contracts with voters and pledge to make all government bodies and institutions of governance to function independently so that politicians and public officers feel accountable to the people and not to the party in power.

And oh, Mr Nkombo, next time you’re in Mazabuka, don’t go to your farm and count cattle, go and count how many people have registered to vote. Again, hold your fire!

