ConCourt faces challenge over Lungu’s eligibility – M’membe

FRED M’membe says the Constitutional Court faces a challenge to reflect on its moral alignment over President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.

Despite the Constitution barring him from going for a third term of office, President Lungu has insisted to stand, claiming that he was cleared by the Constitutional Court when in fact not.

Reflecting on the issue, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, said the onus is now on the court to defend the Constitution.

“These are definitive moments when our courts need to reflect upon their own trajectory, their moral alignments and, most importantly, their duty to enhance hope. This is because our Constitution is supposed to be a document of hope,” he wrote from Mwika Royal Village in Chinsali. “Initially, we all hoped that Mr Lungu would do the right thing. With Mr Lungu’s insistence on contesting next year’s presidential elections, now it all rests on the hope that judges of the Constitutional Court would do the right thing.”

Dr M’membe said, “It is becoming clear that the issue of Mr Edgar Lungu’s third term eligibility will have to be decided by the Constitutional Court”.

He said the huge volumes of campaign material President Lungu has printed were enough evidence that he is determined to ignore the Constitution.

“It seems Mr Lungu, in his usual character of not backing down on anything he wants, will file in nomination papers with the Chief Justice to have his name on the ballot paper. I say this because huge volumes of campaign materials with his name have started flowing in,” he said. “It won’t be easy to change this – the cost of doing so will be gigantic. And last-minute presidential candidate changes will throw his party into quandary. But one wonders where this apparently assured confidence is coming from. The risk is too high to ignore.”

He said because of such insistence to break the law, people would challenge President Lungu’s candidature in court.

“This means that those determined to stop him from contesting next year’s elections in the belief that it will be a violation of the Constitution will have no choice but to go to the Constitutional Court,” Dr M’membe said. “Mr Lungu, who says the Constitutional Court cleared him to stand must be ready for this. And, indeed, he seems to be ready, confident and assured all will go his way. Moreover, all the judges of the Constitutional Court were appointed by him.”

Citing the 2016 presidential petition case where the Constitutional Court was divided over the matter, Dr M’membe, himself a lawyer and advocate of the High Court of Zambia, said, “These are the same Constitutional Court judges who will have to determine Mr Lungu’s presidential candidature in next year’s elections.”

“Do legitimate issues of public trust, confidence in the Constitutional Court over this matter arise? All I can say is that an independent and efficient judiciary will be crucial to ensuring that the promises, fundamental values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia are upheld,” said Dr M’membe. “Without an independent judiciary, the Constitution would be reduced to a statement of empty promises. Every institution has its moments of glory and challenge. The present are moments of challenge when courts have an accentuated duty to become conscious of Constitutional provisions when those in power begin to seek unending dominion. True to their oaths of office, judges must act without fear, favour, affection or ill will, for without an independent judiciary, the Constitution is little more than a statement of empty promises.”