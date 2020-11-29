Headline Matters with Chambwa: Tales from Katuba part 1

VERY close to Lusaka but far away from city life. That’s a short and apt description of Katuba. I was born and bred in Katuba and to this day, my mind and soul are etched there and I certainly have no qualms about it. But where is Katuba?

We continue to live under the big parental shadow of Chibombo district. Katuba is a dusty constituency in the southern part of Chibombo district. Kwa Mungule, if you like. The map of Katuba may be obscure to many people. But we know the edges. We have a map! It’s a flag and an anthem that we don’t have. That sounds like being a secessionist. But no one from Katuba has business with that. We are too lawful. Sometimes needlessly so!

Now, growing up in the villages of Katuba, we believed in the unwritten rule of mighty is right, and not otherwise. I know those growing up there now have not jettisoned this legendary rule. We had village champions! Champions at punch-throwing. You do not become a champion by fluke; you sweat for it and everyone must vouch for you that kwalo chila waala (indeed, he can throw hard punches). At opportune times, village bouts of punch-throwing were organised by an objective committee of ba kayunge (inciters). A day is set and on that date, four or five bouts will take place. No gloves. No shirt. And the bout is underway. No rounds at all; you fight until the champion is determined.

You get the championship if your opponent either cries or is stupidly haemorrhaging. Ba kayunge, in a very impartial and satisfying manner, declares the champion. Another is called and the unmatched refereeing from the committee of ba kayunge continues. When everyone is convinced that the day has offered what it could, you head to your various homes. You don’t go about cursing ba kayunge or the champion, because you are free to request the committee for a re-match. A re-match is urgently organised and staged.

Being a champion in the villages of Katuba means just that. You must be ready to fight anyone, anywhere and any day. If the committee of ba kayunge feels there is some budding punch-thrower who can seize the championship title from you, a bout is organised. As the champion, you have no right to cry foul that the bout is earmarked to be staged on a river bed, on a hilltop, roadside, market, school ground, middle of the bush, rocky surface, someone’s home, grave yard, pa mukalo (drinking water source), or anywhere. All you are expected to do is to fight and defend your esteemed title.

The number of supporters or spectators is of no consequence to the champion. And way before the crunch contest, the committee stresses that very important point. You fairly fight! The champion cannot in any way have prior tête-à-têtes with the committee of ba kayunge. He is the champion and so, he has to be ready to face anyone without much ado. And the reason we fought, or is it fight, in Katuba is that we simply want to know the village champion among the boys. Not that we are a confrontational people. No!

In Katuba, you fight a champion knowing too well that regardless of you being a dark horse of some kind, hard and strategic punch-throwing can win you the championship. Once you genuinely win, that result stands and the impartial committee of ba kayunge will not hesitate to declare you as the new village champion. This is not village politics at all; it’s simply law and order that we subscribe to in Katuba. That’s why victory means victory and you heartily applaud yourself. Loss means loss and you fittingly curse yourself.

But in Lusaka, things are not what they appear to be. Results of everything, starting from samples for COVID-19, can be distorted. Opponents in a bout can, under the darkness of night, tip-toe to plot with organisers of this and that bout. And usually, it’s the champion who does that.

In the city, you are the champion because of conspiracy. In Katuba, you are the champion, thanks to your incontestable resolve. To be brutally candid, there are no champions in Zambia’s cities. I mean, they can’t stand a contest in Katuba. The impartial committee of ba kayunge from Katuba villages may have no conventional education. But the fellows think objectively and they have been staging free, fair and transparent village bouts for years and years now. And I have told you; there has been no instance where a bout loser in Katuba petitioned the outcome. There is justice in Katuba!

No doubt, the ECZ can’t organise any contest in Katuba. It can set on fire our non-violent villages. The committee of ba kayunge is by any standard, better than the subjective ECZ. But which ECZ? The one in Lusaka! Katuba has everything; we are closer to Lusaka but our behaviour is, positively and logically, dissimilar. Read more next week!

