HH asks court to enter judgment on defamation admission against Nawakwi

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter judgment on admission against FDD leader Edith Nawakwi for conceding that she accused him of fraudulently acquiring a house in Kabulonga belonging to Lima Bank.

This is in a matter where Hichilema has sued Nawakwi for defamation of character, demanding US$3 million as damages for libel.

In her defence, Nawakwi said that her claims that Hichilema, as a transactional advisor to the MMD government during the privatisation process, illegally benefitted himself when he fraudulently acquired a house belonging to Lima Bank were of fair comment.

Nawakwi said that the allegations that Hichilema was a criminal, acquired property on Serval Road in Kabulonga belonging to Lima Bank limited, allegations relating to the receivership of RAMCOZ and the abuse of the privatisation process, were factual and true in substance as she was expressing her opinion.

She said the words were of fair comment and made without malice as the said facts are a matter of public interest.

The FDD leader and former finance minister in the MMD regime argued that she was not the first person to raise the issue of Hichilema’s acquisition of property No. Subdivision 14/3/A/F488a Serval Road, Kabulonga, Lusaka, claiming that The Post Newspaper limited (in liquidation) on Friday, May 18, 2007, wrote about the said allegations in its editorial, including the Times of Zambia on January 14, 2012.

Nawakwi said she admits that the details relating to the liquidation of Lima Bank limited were supposed to be a matter of public record and they call for accountability and transparency.

She claimed that she had conducted a search at the lands and deeds registry which revealed that on March 28, 1989, a Samson Siatembo mortgaged Farm no. 1924 whose area was 2,415.5580 hectares [in] Kalomo District, Southern Province, to secure K10,600 from Lima Bank limited.

“On September 14, 2005, Lima Bank limited (in liquidation) caused the registration of memorandum of discharge of the mortgage relating to Farm no.1924 whose area was 192.9050 hectares,” Nawakwi said.

She further stated that Hichilema acquired the said farm at a consideration of K110,000,000 and the payment of property transfer tax of K3,300,000 was certified by the registrar of lands and deeds on September 14, 2004.

Nawakwi said the assignment of subdivision A Farm 1924 at the consideration of K110,000,000 was registered [and] the assignor being Feluna Hatembo (administratrix of the Estate of Samson Hatembo) and the assignee being Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, but the search did not reveal any evidence of requisite authority of the court to sell the property.

The FDD leader who referred to other related cases before the Livingstone High Court and Kalomo Subordinate Court explained that she conducted a search at Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) which revealed that Hichilema is a shareholder and has interest in African Life Financial Services Zambia limited, Sanlam Life Insurance Zambia limited, Menel Management Services limited, Tiyende Consortium limited incorporated and Benefits Consultancy services limited.

Nawakwi said on March 25, 1997, Lima Bank limited was placed under liquidation and Messrs Edgar Hamuwele and Christopher Mulenga, both of Grant Thornton, were appointed as joint liquidators and she would produce evidence at trial relating to the operation of Lima Bank limited (in liquidation) account no.00302400006373 maintained at Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO).

She stated that Hichilema might not have acted as a receiver, manager or liquidator of Lima Bank but Grant Thornton was actively involved in the liquidation process and disposal of assets of the said Bank.

“As a citizen of Zambia, the defendant (Nawakwi) possess the sufficiency of interest and legitimate concern relating to the plaintiff’s non-disclosure of interest. The plaintiff (Hichilema) did not disclose at the material time, has not disclosed and continues to resist disclosure,” Nawakwi alleged. “It is trite law that the claim for purported liquidated special damages in a tortious liability suit is inadequate and is legally incompetent.”

Nawakwi further argued that the endorsement of the particulars of claim for libel on the writ of summons and statement of claim were incompetent.

But in an affidavit in support of composite summons to set aside defence or in the alternative strike out defence of part thereof and enter judgment on admission, Hichilema said Nawakwi had admitted that she uttered the defamatory words complained of.

Hichilema stated that Nawakwi did not apply to set aside his application for interlocutory judgment in default of defence prior to her filing the same.

He said the defence was filed on November 16, 2020 outside the 14 days in which defence ought to be filed.

Hichilema said Nawakwi did not seek leave of the court to file her defence out of time.

He stated that the claims against Nawakwi for libel were in relation to his purchase of a house 14/3/A/F488a Serval Road, Kabulonga, Lusaka.

“The complaint I have against Nawakwi in this action is specifically in relation to the false and malicious allegations that the said property was a Lima Bank property and that I should have declared that I was purportedly committing a misdemeanor when I acquired it,” Hichilema said.

He said Nawakwi had introduced extraneous matters in her defence relating to Farm no.1924 in Kalomo district, Southern Province, which had nothing to do with his claims in the substantive action he had taken to court as the house in Kabulonga was the subject of the court process.

Hichilema said the issues relating to Farm 1924 in Kalomo district would merely delay, embarasss or prejudice his prosecution of the case as the issues raised by Nawakwi were irrelevant and will not help the court to determine the issues in dispute.

“Were a defendant in an action admits certain facts, the plaintiff may apply to enter judgment on admission,” said Hichilema.