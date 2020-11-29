Most judicial workers are suffocated in debt – Mwale

IT has become a death sentence for civil servants who want to retire due to non-payment of retirement packages, says Peter Mwale.

Speaking at the Judicial and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (JAWUZ) third quadrennial conference at Livingstone Lodge, Mwale who is the union president, told the president of the Constitutional Court Justice Hilda Chibomba that many retirees have died without getting their dues.

“It has become a death sentence for civil servants to retire from employment… Some, or if not the majority, have even died without being paid their pension benefits,” he said.

Mwale added that: “It is a fact that about 98 per cent of employees in the judiciary are trapped in serious debts, we are subjected to double repayment.”

‘’We have over borrowed due to poor salaries and high cost of living… In most cases we have to suffer double deductions, one being done through the payroll while yet another being done directly from our bank accounts,’’ Mwale said. The net effects of this has resulted in situations that have caused workers paying more than the agreed repayment amounts, thereby forcing workers into untold suffering and misery. Today most judicial workers are suffocated in huge debt.”

Mwale said the union was compiling a consolidated workers’ total debt so that it could engage management to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“We the unionised employees in the judiciary are the least or lowest paid. We have been waiting for autonomous conditions of service since 1994. This is now 2020, nothing is coming onto us,” said Mwale. “To all judicial employees, we must accept that we are faced with a lot of challenges and that we must at all times strive to find solutions.”

ZCTU secretary general Cosmas Mukuka said in view of the 2021 general elections workers’ organisations would support political parties that advanced the interest of workers.

He added that COVID-19 had exposed Zambia’s fragile health system.