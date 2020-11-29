Restore, not study Lungu impeachment motion, Nkombo tells Speaker

MAZABUAKA Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo has challenged the Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to do the right by allowing the tabling of the impeachment motion of President Edgar Lungu.

Reacting to Dr Matibini’s letter to him in which the Speaker indicated that he was studying the matter and that he would get back him in due course, Nkombo said the Speaker should restore the motion for posterity to judge him correctly.

He said there was nothing for the Speaker to study as the matter was coming up before him for the second time.

On March 22, 2018, Nkombo moved the motion to impeach President Lungu, which was seconded by Chishimba Kambwili, who was then Roan PF member of parliament.

Nkombo and Kambwili garnered the required threshold of one third of the members of parliament for purposes of moving an impeachment motion pursuant to Article 108 of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016.

But their efforts to remove President Lungu from office on alleged constitutional breaches was frustrated by Robert Chabinga and Henry Mulenga who took the matter to court for judicial review, challenging the Speaker’s decision to table the motion.

On November 19, 2020, Nkombo wrote to the Speaker urging him to restore the motion to impeach President Lungu on the order paper.

In reply to the letter, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said the Speaker was studying the matter and would revert to Nkombo in due course.

“The job of the Speaker is to table that motion not to study it. There is nothing to study. But I want to confirm to the public that Dr Matibini has written to me, to say he is studying the matter. Just for people’s memories to be refreshed; in 2017, when I moved that impeachment motion, it was before Madam Catherine Namugala because the Speaker was attending the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting somewhere overseers. And in the ruling that Mr Speaker made the time when we tried to stop the defunct Bill 10, on account and the fact that the matter was in court, the Speaker made a ruling because I used that impeachment motion as an example on why we should stop the Bill 10 proceedings,” Nkombo said.

“In his ruling, he went in history and confirmed that my motion was properly tabled in 2018 without any problem. That was also reaffirmed by Catherine Namungala when Mr Jack Mwiimbu raised a point of order on why the institution was procrastinating to table the motion. She also re-emphasised that the matter was properly before the National Assembly. So now the question is; if the matter was correctly before the Assembly in 2018 and they wanted to study it, it is still properly put this year and Dr Matibini wants to study it.”

Nkombo wondered what Dr Matibin was studying on a two-paged motion of impeachment of President Lungu.

“What is it that Dr Matibini is studying? So I am challenging him to table the matter immediately or dismiss it and give the reasons why he must dismiss it because there is nothing to study. And it is pointless for Dr Matibini, who is supposed to be in the centre of that House of legislators to appear as if he is partial.”

He said by law, both President Lungu and Dr Matibini were in breach of the same constitution that they had sworn to uphold.

“One of the issues that contained in our motion was the failure to hand over power to Dr Matibini at a time when the [Presidential] petition in 2016 was lodged. By the supreme law of the land, which is a constitution, in my view, both Mr Lungu and Dr Matibini are in breach of the same constitution because one was supposed to hand over power. The other one was supposed to receive the power. Now we can only say that they connived and maybe, it is a reason why he is sitting on my motion because it will have to touch him. The constitution which they wanted to change under Bill 10 dictates that once a [presidential] petition is lodged in, the Speaker must immediately take over the instruments of power. So once again Dr Matibini, for posterity to judge you correctly, do the right thing,” said Nkombo.