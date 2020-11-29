UPND focused on ensuring ‘thieving and corrupt’ PF is replaced – Mwaliteta

THE UPND has one mindset and a shared goal which is to ensure that the thieving and corrupt PF government is replaced by a competent and visionary leadership led by Hakainde Hichilema, says Obvious Mwaliteta.

In a statement to The Mast, Mwaliteta, who is Lusaka Province UPND chairperson, said it requires a very little level of intelligence for one to see that PF Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga was being mentally challenged to suggest that fellow UPND members attacked Charmaine Musonda on November 15.

“We have one mindset and a shared goal. We neither fight amongst ourselves nor do we believe in shedding innocent blood. We are focused on one thing and that is to ensure that this thieving and corrupt PF government is replaced by a competent and visionary leadership headed by our President HH,” Mwaliteta said. “No amount of hallucinations from Paul Moonga shall derail us from this noble cause and task.”

He said the whole country was united in condemning the barbaric attack on Musonda and her colleagues at her residence.

“Moonga chooses to show us just how shallow minded he is,” he said.

Mwaliteta, who is former minister for Lusaka, Central, Western, Southern provinces and also home affairs deputy minister, said it was a well-known fact that Musonda was attacked and robbed by PF cadres led by Oga of Kalundu.

He added that it was also beyond dispute that the PF robbed her of valuable properties, including money.

“We know that Paul Moonga possesses absolutely no known skills that can enable him survive without being a sebana wikute. However, even in being a mushanina bwali, there should be some level of decency and self-restraint. We urge Paul Moonga to grow up for once and stop exhibiting his foolishness in public,” Mwaliteta said. “In the deluded mind of Paul Moonga, he sees nothing wrong with the conduct of his cadres who brutally attacked a defenceless woman. To him violence and brutality are a way of life. We have not forgotten how Sean Tembo was last year attacked and brutalised right in the middle of Cairo Road. In that aggravated robbery, Mr Tembo was robbed of various valuables, including phones and money. And guess who was fingered as the perpetrator of that criminal attack? Paul Moonga. The only crime that Mr Tembo and others committed to be made subject of that brutality was to voice out against PF corruption and theft in the acquisition of the useless 42 fire tenders at US $42 million.”

He said all PF cadres who were perpetrating crime would be made to account for their deeds next year when PF exits government.

“The least that we expect of the likes of Paul Moonga and his fellows that attacked Charmaine is that they hand themselves over to the police so that they are made to account for their criminal deeds, failure to which we call upon the Zambia Police to immediately arrest these aggravated robbers and throw them in prison where they belong without further delay,” said Mwaliteta.

PF cadres brutalised Musonda and others just as they prepared to travel to attend a public rally that was addressed by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.