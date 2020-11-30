Hamukale unaware of Bizwell’s PF activities in S/Province

SOUTHERN Province minister Edify Hamukale says he has received a lot of inquiry from several stakeholders including PF officials about Bizwell Mutale and his activities in the area.

In a statement in Choma yesterday, Dr Hamukale stated that he was unable to comment on the issues pertaining to Mutale including comments he made in Pemba last year because he was not invited to that meeting and was not present.

“I have received a lot of inquiry from several stakeholders and PF party officials about Mr Bizwell Mutale,” he stated. “I have never met him in my life and never communicated with that person and wouldn’t recognise his face if I saw him. I further know nothing about his activity schedules in the districts of Southern Province and most party officials have always expressed ignorance as they are equally not aware of his activities.”

Dr Hamukale urged those asking him about Bizwell Mutale to directly contact him.

“All party officials that come to Southern Province from the PF secretariat and other provinces always inform me and the PF in the province and districts of their intent to come and their agenda and we have worked very well with all such ones. We are open to visits in the province by all,” said Dr Hamukale.