Lungu has problems hiding his insecurity

Edgar Lungu says he is the only elected President in the country because other political party leaders are either handpicked or self-appointed.
Can this be true? No!
A little memory is all one requires to recall how Edgar became president of the Patriotic Front in 2014 following the death of Michael Sata.
Edgar’s ascendancy to power was marred by violence and electoral malpractices from the very beginning. Show of hands by hooligans organised and ferried to Mulungushi by the late Willie Nsanda made Edgar president of the Patriotic Front. And that fraudulent mandate expired last year. Edgar is today an illegal leader of the Patriotic Front. So what is he talking about?
Is this a classic case of trying to remove a spec in your friend’s eye and leaving a log in your own eye.
And Edgar’s contempt and lack of respect for others is frightening. He cannot even recognise and accept that the nascent Socialist Party held its first national congress in September 2019 and elected its leadership. How can Edgar be the only elected party president?
People who brag may think it makes them look good, but it often backfires.
Self-promoters may continue to brag because they fundamentally misjudge how other people perceive them.
There’s that timeworn advice: just be yourself, unless ‘yourself’ really is a boastful egotist.
People value honesty and candor, so there is some hope that if you are a normal person, people will value you for being true to who you are.
In Jeremiah 9:23 we are reminded, “Thus says the Lord: ‘Let not the wise man boast in his wisdom, let not the mighty man boast in his might, let not the rich man boast in his riches.'”
There is a thin line between pride and boasting or bragging. Secure in our sense of self-worth and self-respect, we take healthy pride in declaring our achievements. If our pride becomes excessive and we present our achievements as evidence that we are more worthy than others, we become arrogant and boastful. The key is to balance our sense of self-importance with gratitude for divine and human support.
It seems Edgar has serious problems hiding his insecurity.
