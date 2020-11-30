Lusaka a decider in 2021 – Kamba

THE ruling Patriotic Front says Lusaka is a decider in next year’s presidential and general elections.

In his appeal to more citizens to register as voters, Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba told party members that “if we win Lusaka in the forthcoming general elections, then victory is guaranteed”.

“For the people of Lusaka Province, we must all bear in mind that the capital city is like a decider, it is like a ‘swing state’ if it was in the US. Meaning if we win Lusaka in the forthcoming general elections, then victory is guaranteed,” he said in a statement. “The key to victory is actually hard [work] to ensure that as many people as possible, the ordinary Zambians who love President [Edgar] Lungu and our beloved party the PF, register as voters. I want to encourage all PF members, leadership structures of our party, sympathisers and all citizens of good will to ensure that they mobilise themselves to register as voters in numbers.”

Kamba appealed to the government officials in respective ministries to ensure that they work hard in line with the PF manifesto, to deliver the much-needed development to rural areas like Chiawa.

“President Lungu, being a man of action like his predecessor late president Michael Sata – may his soul rest in peace – has already dealt with many issues affecting the people of Chiawa and it is now incumbent upon implementing officers to ensure that they deal with all the issues affecting the people,” he said. “Between Chijata Ward and Mugulameno, the road is in bad shape. There is a contractor working between Chijata and Michael Chilufya Sata Bridge. The contractor is very slow and the ministry responsible must move in to ensure that works are expedited.”

And Kamba asked the Ministry of Labour to give back jobs to the locals that have been taken up by foreigners in Chiawa, a tourism zone.

Kamba said it was unacceptable that foreigners should be taking up jobs that can be done by locals.

“Further, the people of Chiawa are talking about foreign nationals taking up their jobs. This is an issue that must be dealt with. There is no way foreign nationals can be working as housekeepers, carpenters, plumbers in the Lower Zambezi lodges when our people have no jobs. Priority must be given to Zambians first,” said Kamba. “The PF government with the leadership of President Lungu is determined to change the lives of all Zambians and we are in a right direction. No one in the party or government structures should be seen to frustrate these efforts.”