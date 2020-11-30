Majoring in minors, the modus operandi of a failed regime

[By Melvin Chisanga]

If failure was a person, PF government would have been the name.

On hind sight though, having reduced this country to a world laughing stock by running aground its socioeconomic position, they (PF) have at least lived up to their “dununa reverse” election-winning hit song.

An artistic masterpiece by one of the remaining few of Zambia’s premillennial musicians, Jordan Katembula, fondly called J K, dununa reverse is one song which despite lacking in substance, still took almost the whole country into a dancing frenzy whenever it hit the airwaves because of its danceable beat.

Loosely interpreted, dununa is a Zambian multilingual word which means to kick. Used together with ‘reverse’, the two words make a terminology which is a clear call to the citizens to reverse all the socioeconomic gains that this country has laboured to make over the years, by way of voting for the PF. And sadly, for Zambia, according to those that handle elections it worked in 2016 for the PF and the rest is history.

We are in the fifth year of the PF’s 2016 mandate. With the 2021 tripartite elections barely eight months away, it is that season when political activities begin to heat up as both intra and inter party politics begin to take center stage.

On the intraparty front, the ever-fierce battles for party positions at the yet to be held party conventions for the big two political parties, and adoption for electable seats for the 2021 general elections are gaining momentum, albeit largely in the background awaiting dissolution of parliament to attain fully-fledged status.

At inter party level, however, the battle for plot one has already started in earnest, with the two giant political parties weighing up each other in different ways.

Most interesting among the issues that have taken center stage has been the eligibility of each of these parties’ presidents in Hakainde Hichilema and Edgar Lungu to contest in next year’s elections.

Looking for issues with which to draw the Zambians’ attention away from their all round failure to live up to the promises they made to the people of Zambia during the previous general elections, the PF have sought to use, among other distractions, these eligibility arguments to relieve themselves of their pressure of failure.

In their unjustifiable effort to get another five-year mandate to lead this country from the people of Zambia, the PF identified their biggest stumbling block: Hakainde Hichilema, aka Bally.

In the absence of any serious issues with which to eliminate him from the race, the PF have resorted to majoring in minors by focusing on his past to try and find anything they could use to either disqualify him or at least slow down his popularity which has been growing in leaps and bounds for the past couple of years now.

The hunt for Bally did not start now as many will remember that at the time he was arrested for treason in 2017, President Edgar Lungu had just done six months of his second term in office.

From my vantage point, having secured his second term in office from the corridors of the Constitutional Court, courtesy of the 14 days constitutional lacuna in 2016, ensuring that Bally, who had given President Lungu a really tough time in the 2016 elections does not appear on the Zambian presidential candidates’ ballot ever again, must have been (his) President Lungu’s immediate future election winning trump card.

Otherwise, how could a traffic offence escalate to treason case that would keep Bally in prison for 127 days?

Expecting him to be bitter to the bone for unwarranted detention after he was released from prison on 16th August, 2017, Bally shocked the world when he delivered his first post-prison speech. In Nelson Nandela’s post-Roben Island prison style, Bally forgave all his accusers, calling for unity even amid diverse challenges.

With the next elections within sight, and Bally having become a household name and last hope for Zambia’s recovery from the ever-increasing socioeconomic regression, the hunt for Bally was reactivated a couple of months ago through agents. I hope the privitsation issue which has reared its ugly head so many times, especially towards general elections since Bally started contesting, will be put to rest now that it is no longer in the courts of public opinion, but the courts of law are handling it.

I wish someone could lose her sausages and one self-proclaimed public lawyer his veggies, to serve as timely examples to would be victims of surrogacy. Always looking for an issue to lessen Bally’s popularity, they followed him all the way to Pemba to just listen to whatever he would say so they could find a fault in him.

Luckily for them, they found something but unfortunately, it has turned out not to be what they thought it was: an insult.

Using his native language, Bally spoke to the people of Pemba in the manner that was scathing of their gullibility to the extent that they have been giving audience to individuals who are hellbent on bringing about regionalism and above all, hunger and abject poverty. Unfortunately, all that his enemies were able to pick out was what they thought was an insult and using their proxies in the media industry, they tried to blow it out of proportion, only to realise that the people of Zambia are not interested.

I hope the PF will learn a lesson and stop dwelling on none issues, but concentrate on issues that will reverse the breakdown in the socioeconomic state of this country. You can’t continue reducing the suffering of the people to your selfish desire to continue holding your positions.

chisangamelvinyahoo.com