Ng’andu collapses in Livingstone

FINANCE minister Bwalya Ng’andu was briefly admitted to the Livingstone Central Hospital after collapsing at a meeting.

According to sources, panic gripped the third level hospital after the minister who was attending an Industrial Development Corporation meeting at Avani Hotel was admitted on Saturday.

“Yes he (Dr Ng’andu) was brought here for an unspecified illness but later on discharged in the night after observation,” hospital sources said.

Efforts to get a comment from hospital director Dr John Kachimba failed as his phone went unanswered.

Dr Ng’andu confirmed having fallen unwell and subsequently seeking medical attention at Livingstone Central Hospital.

He said he had suffered from low blood pressure as he was standing for a long time during the IDC awards ceremony.

“I think I should have been standing close to 30 minutes and I saw some lights…that was a sign that I was fainting. I should have gone to sit down. I should have told myself to sit down and momentarily I lost consciousness,” said Dr Ng’andu. “They took me to the hospital and at the hospital they found that my BP had dropped to 90 over 54 which is very low. That is what made me to lose consciousness. I have just flown back into Lusaka and they advised that I get a scan to make sure everything is okay. But I am okay, I am fine.”