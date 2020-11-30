PF MESS GETTING WORSE…over-borrowed and ‘messy’ MMD faction runs strategic ministries – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani has charged that PF are desperate for praises from anywhere.

He says the PF made two strategic blunders upon taking over in 2011 by over-borrowing without an investment plan and by reemploying the same people they claimed messed up the economy.

“The MMD faction today runs all the strategic ministries in your government. So, the mess continues and it is getting worse,” Sejani said.

When handing over a 72-seat bus to Mpongwe Secondary School last Wednesday on behalf of President Edgar Lungu, presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe claimed that the PF inherited a collapsed economy in 2011, hence the reason for their over borrowing.

“…It is true that some people are crying that we have over-borrowed. There was pressure that we had as government to try and change things. We inherited a very bad economy because of the infrastructure. If we had maintained the same status quo of having the fears of borrowing, today this country would have been a mess,” said Sikazwe. “A poor parent is that one who goes and borrows and misuses. But speaking of this government, when we say we are borrowing to improve on the infrastructure…If a parent borrows to build a house, where is the problem?”

Reacting to the claims, Sejani, a former local government minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration, said PF should instead wait for people to praise them.

“The very fact that Mr Sikazwe seems to be over the moon regarding this Mpongwe episode is a troubling indicator of a very big problem with our government. PF is a government desperate for praises but it appears these praises are few and far in between,” he said. “This situation is not satisfactory to a government that needs their collective egos to be frequently pampered.

Mr Sikazwe must wait for praises from many other Zambians before he pats himself on the back and claim that things have changed for the better due to borrowing.”

Sejani asked Sikazwe to let businessmen who have lost their businesses as a result of “this mismanaged economy sing praises”.

“Let the farmers, students who have lost meal allowances, civil servants, retirees and the legions of unemployed youths sing praises before we take notice,” Sejani said. “When you have done something good or you have helped somebody, in our culture, it is usually the recipient of your help who gives you a gift as well as singing praises for you. In this case it is a bit strange in that the helper goes further to also give and thank the helped.”

Sejani however, doubted Sikazwe’s capacity saying such likes are more than capable of pulling off such a stunt just to satisfy their starving egos.

He outlined the effects of PF’s reckless borrowing on the economy.

“Through their reckless borrowing Zambia’s independence is now under threat. Our land upon which our freedom struggle was fought is under threat. The commanding heights of our economy are also under threat,” he said. “All the above have come about due to borrowing for consumption and political survival. What profits did the country get from buying [opposition] councillors, campaigning for Bill 10, buying the Gulf stream [presidential aircraft] and many other wasteful expenditures?”

Sijani further pointed out the mistake PF made upon assuming power.

“Sorry Mr Sikazwe, you made two strategic blunders when you took over. One you over borrowed without an investment plan and secondly you reemployed the same people you claim messed up the economy,” Sejani said. “The MMD faction today runs all the strategic ministries in your government. So, the mess continues and it is getting worse. If we were not dealing with a very serious national matter one would be tempted to just laugh at these claims. We must wonder what type of lenses the people at State House are wearing that make them see things that the majority of Zambians are not seeing.’’

He said perhaps Sikazwe was right by claiming that PF changed things after forming government.

Sejani however, said what mattered was the kind of change PF had brought in the country.

“Mr Sikazwe says they have changed things through their excessive borrowing. May be Mr Sikazwe is right in claiming change but we must ask a question as to whether this change is positive or negative. We must further ask whether this change is for better or for worse,” said Sejani. “The answer from the majority Zambians would suggest that the change brought by the PF, particularly under Mr Lungu, is for the worse. Zambia is now fairing worse socially, politically and economically and there are many examples to prove this assertion. Mr Sikazwe must be told that Zambia is now worse than she was before they embarked on their unrestrained borrowing spree.”